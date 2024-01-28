5 best ways to make money if you're GTA Online beginner in 2024

Being a beginner in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in 2024 could be tough, as the game has several activities simultaneously running at any moment. However, making money has always been one of the top priorities for the player base, and Rockstar Games offers plenty of opportunities. But choosing the proper direction to start grinding is the most difficult part.

This article lists the five best money-making methods new GTA Online players can try to fill their pockets in 2024.

5 beginner-friendly money-making methods in GTA 5 Online in 2024

1) Taxi Work Jobs

For new players, Taxi work jobs are among the best money-making methods in GTA Online. As the name implies, you must drive a Taxi to earn money. However, you must be a member of the Downtown Cab Co. company to unlock the jobs. Once unlocked, you can get a free taxi by going to the office to start the job or buying a Vapid Taxi from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

The mission spawns NPC passengers on the map randomly. You must pick them up and drop them at their destinations. While the base fare ranges between $100 and $200 in-game, the tips range between $1000 and $2000. It is one of the best grinding methods to fill your pockets at the beginner stage.

2) Payphone Hits

The Payphone Hits have been a notable earning source in GTA 5 Online, not only for beginners but for experienced players as well. Despite receiving multiple nerfs, it is still quite popular among grinders. These are similar to the Assassination Missions that Franklin does in Story Mode.

However, in GTA Online, you can repeat them every 10 minutes. Each mission offers a base payout of $15,000. However, if you follow the given instructions, you can score another $30,000 as a bonus. However, players must have an Agency business to unlock the Payphone Hits.

3) Junk Energy Skydives

The Junk Energy Skydive missions are some of the most profitable money-grinding methods in GTA Online in free roam. However, most players tend to ignore them due to a lack of awareness. Rockstar Games adds 10 unique Junk Energy Skydives on the map every day.

Each mission offers $5000 in cash, and completing all of them will get you a solid $50,000. You’ll get another $50,000 for completing all 10 skydiving missions of the day. Moreover, if you pull them all with a gold medal reward, Rockstar Games will reward you another $50,000. You can earn up to $150,000 per day from these missions.

4) Stash House raids

The Stash House raids are also very popular among all players. If you're a new player and own no businesses in GTA Online, you can earn up to $30,500 by raiding the Stash Houses every day. It is a free-mode mission you can find by looking for a purple house icon with a black target marker on top.

You can only raid one house per day. Once raided, Rockstar Games will change the Stash House location the next day. Every GTA Online player should make raiding Stash Houses a daily activity to earn extra money. However, you must escape the enemies that spawn outside the Stash House after the raid to complete the mission.

5) G’s Caches

The G’s Caches are somewhat similar to Stash Houses. It requires you to find and collect a package that spawns in a marked location. However, the marked location changes every day, and each location has three possible spawning spots.

Each package offers you around $16,000 in cash. New players should collect G’s Caches regularly and raid Stash Houses. However, while looking for caches to make money in GTA 5 Online, one should also keep an eye on law enforcement as the mission spawns a two-star wanted level sometimes.

