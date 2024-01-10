5 best GTA Online businesses for beginners in 2024

Despite being over a decade old, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is still a great game. The main aspect of the gameplay is to make money, wherein businesses play an important role in doing so. Rockstar Games offers over 10 businesses that you can buy and operate. However, choosing the right businesses at the early stage is important as it will heavily influence your future progress.

For the benefit of new players, this article lists the five best businesses in GTA Online that you can acquire in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 must-have businesses for GTA Online beginners in 2024

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a special business in GTA Online that operates from behind a drivable service truck. As a result, you can request the truck and operate the business from anywhere on the map. This is especially useful for new players, as it can be acquired for free.

A completely upgraded and fully produced batch of Acid Lab products can earn you around $350,000. Rockstar Games has also made operating the business and selling products relatively easy. You can get an Acid Lab by completing the six First Dose series missions. It also comes with a free MTL Brickade 6x6 truck and the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle.

2) Salvage Yard

Despite being the newest business, there are several reasons to own the Salvage Yard in GTA 5 Online in 2024. It is a solo-friendly business where every mission can be done alone in an Invite Only lobby. Rockstar Games offers three mini heists every week where you have to steal cars from various locations.

In addition to that, you can also operate the Tow Truck business to make extra money. While the towed vehicles go directly to the salvage operation, the stolen vehicles can either be sold to Yusuf Amir or salvaged. GTA Online players should note that selling stolen vehicles makes more money. However, you must not damage the cars during delivery.

3) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. It comes with many hidden perks that can reward you heavily in the long run. There are two major ways through which you can earn profits from it.

The Safe Locker is the most popular one as it generates money in the background while you’re active in the multiplayer game. You can earn up to $50,000 for each 48 real-life minutes. However, you must maintain the business’ popularity for that. The Nightclub Warehouse is the biggest money maker, but it takes many hours for profits to come in.

4) Auto Shop

Operating an Auto Shop is one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online in 2024. Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, Auto Shop Customer Service, and Exotic Exports are the three main ways through which you can make money. Robbery Contracts are mini heists that pay various amounts of cash.

The Auto Shop business is more profitable during double and triple-money periods in GTA Online. The Union Depository Robbery Contract is the most profitable errand, usually rewarding players with around $300,000. You can also use the business to store vehicles and customize them.

5) Bunker

The Bunker is a must-have business in the multiplayer game. It can make you cash and unlock special gear by conducting research. You can either sell Bunker-produced goods or deliver Ammu-Nation Contract trucks to make money. To make operations easy, set it up in one of the best locations for Bunkers in GTA Online.

A full batch of Bunker-produced goods can net a profit of around $1 million. The Ammu-Nation Contract also rewards $50,000 for each successful delivery. These features make the Bunker one of the best businesses to run in 2024.

