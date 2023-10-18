5 best ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners (October 2023)

October is one of the best months to make money in GTA Online. Rockstar Games celebrates the Halloween festival every year and gives players various missions and collectibles to make extra profits. New players can also take advantage of this period and fill their bank balance easily.

Currently, there are several events going on in the multiplayer game that can make you plenty of money.

This article lists five of the best ways through which you can get rich in GTA Online in October 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the most rewarding things to do in GTA Online in October 2023

1) UFO Sightseeing

During the month of October, UFOs openly hover over the State of San Andreas, and Rockstar Games offer monetary rewards for those who find and photograph them.

As of now, you can find one UFO at various locations every day that appears between 20:00 hrs and 4:00 hrs in game.

You must locate it, click a photo, and send it to Omega to receive $15,000 and 1000 RP. Doing the UFO Sightseeing mission every day can make you plenty of money after a certain period. However, dont go too close to the UFO as it will make them disappear from the spot.

2) Ghosts Exposed collectible event

The GTA Online Ghosts Exposed collectible event is currently the most popular activity going on in the multiplayer game and every player is grinding it to enjoy the Halloween celebrations. Rockstar Games added 10 ghosts in the game that spawn between 20:00 hrs and 6:00 hrs.

You must find them and click photos to get money rewards and a special livery for the Albany Brigham. Each ghost rewards $20,000 and photographing all 10 will reward you an extra $50,000, increasing the total to $250,000.

However, the event requires certain conditions to be met, which you can find in the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed guide.

3) Junk Energy Skydives

Junk Energy Skydives are a thrilling way to make money and have fun in the game. You can take part in 10 Junk Energy Skydives every day which rewards $5000 each. Completing all 10 will net you an additional $50,000, increasing the total earnings to $100,000.

However, if you manage to pull all 10 jumps with the Gold Medal Achievement, Rockstar Games will reward you with another $50,000. As mentioned before, you can repeat this process daily to make an easy $150,000.

Check out the GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives guide to know how to maximize your profits from the mission.

4) Junk Energy Time Trials

Junk Energy Time Trials are one of the newest freemode events in GTA Online that were added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Rockstar Games added 14 Junk Energy Time Trial missions to the game and you can complete one every day. These are similar to other time trails where you have to beat the given par time.

Rockstar Games offers between $51,000 to $54,000 for completing each Junk Energy Time Trial mission. Since it requires no investments, beginners and low-on-money players can also utilize them to make money on the go. Even if you fail to beat the par time, you’ll still earn $1000 to $4000.

5) Stash Houses

The Stash Houses event is one of the most profitable errands that all players must do every day in GTA Online.

You’ll see a purple house with a target icon on the map that can be raided. Enter the house, kill all the enemies, and steal the supplies from their vault to make $30,500.

However, you must first find the safe code to unlock the vault. If you own any businesses in the game, the stolen products will be converted into supplies for one of them. The GTA 6 trailer leak has disclosed store robberies in the next game, which many players believe is a new form of this mission.

Poll : Have you tried these money-making methods in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes