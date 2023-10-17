How to start ghost hunting in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed?

Ghosts Exposed is one of the most fun activities currently going on in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it with the recent weekly update on October 12, 2023, and made the nighttime of the game more spooky. There are 10 ghosts that you can find in the game. However, many players are facing difficulties in starting the event.

The event is time specific, and has to be completed with punctuality. This article briefly explains how you can start the Ghosts Exposed collectible event in GTA Online and finish it easily.

Important details to know about the Ghosts Exposed event in GTA Online

The GTA Online Ghosts Exposed mission can only be started at nighttime in the game. Every night you can find 10 ghosts between 20:00 hrs and 6:00 hrs in-game.

While the ghosts appear spontaneously at night, Rockstar Games added an email notification from the Ghosts Exposed documentary team to let you know about the event.

Once you receive the email, wait for the in-game clock to strike 20:00 hrs. However, before that, you should note that each ghost spawns at a predefined hour and you must find them chronologically to progress in the mission.

The minimum time to finish the event is two nights, and if you break the flow, the number of nights will increase.

Rockstar Games spawn nine ghosts in a single night and the 10th one spawns only after you’ve photographed the others.

Another thing to note is that each in-game hour lasts only for approximately two real-life minutes. Therefore, you must get your hands on a fast-flying vehicle if you wish to finish the event as soon as possible. You can follow the route depicted in the image below to find nine ghosts on the first night.

Suggested route for completing the Ghosts Exposed event (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The 10th and final ghost of Jhonny Klebitz appears in Sandy Shores at the exact spot where Trevor Philips killed him in GTA 5 Story Mode. However, you can only find him on a different night as he spawns between 12:00 hrs and 1:00 hrs in-game.

The first nine ghosts have two possible spawn points in the same area. Therefore, don't waste too long finding them, as failing to do so will not spawn the latter ghosts as well.

Grand Theft Auto Online players are advised to use a headphone while doing the mission. Each ghost emits an eerie sound that you can follow to get to the exact location.

While fans were initially expecting a GTA 6 trailer reveal from the event, Rockstar will provide you with a special livery for the Brigham and a one-time monetary reward.

