5 best ways to make GTA Online money without grinding too much (2024)

Most money-making methods in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online require grinding, and one may not always have the time to do so. Fortunately, Rockstar Games also included some fast-earning methods that provide decent money without struggling. However, identifying these methods is the most challenging aspect, as the game does not explicitly tell you where to look.

While most veteran players already know the tricks, many new players are unaware of them. With that being said, this article lists five of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online that require less grinding.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best and easy money-making methods in GTA Online in 2024

1) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is one of the easiest and best businesses to own in GTA Online. It has many unique features that make the business stand out in the crowd. First of all, it is a mobile business unit that you can take anywhere on the map. You can also spawn it near you using the Interaction Menu.

Secondly, unlike other businesses, the Acid Lab can be operated remotely. You can call Mutt, the lab assistant, to source supplies in the background. He will source the items and produce goods even if you’re not engaged directly.

The selling missions are also very easy as the entire batch fits into the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle, and you can complete the process within 10-15 minutes.

2) Keeping the Nightclub popular

Nightclub is one of the most popular businesses to operate in GTA 5 Online. Most of the operations related to the property take place in the background. You can avoid the Nightclub for days, and it will still make money for you when you are active in the multiplayer game.

However, keeping the Nightclub popular is the wisest choice as it can reward you up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. The popularity-increasing missions are also very easy as most of them require throwing lousy customers out or delivering VIP customers to their destination. These missions also provide you with a small cash reward.

3) Doing PayPhone Hits missions

The PayPhone Hits missions recently received another change that made it one of the best money-making methods in GTA Online. However, there are some new details that one should know. After the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC, PayPhone Hits now pays up to $45,000 instead of the $85,000 previously.

But you can do them every 10 minutes instead of waiting for 48 real-life minutes. The missions included under the PayPhone Hits are very easy and can be completed within a few minutes. It is one of the best solo grinding methods in the long run.

4) Completing Junk Energy Skydives

Although Rockstar Games offers the Junk Energy Skydives for all, it is one of the most underrated money-grinding methods in GTA 5 Online. You can take part in 10 skydiving missions every day. Each successful dive rewards $5000, which accumulates to $50,000 per day.

Rockstar Games offers you an additional $50,000 if you complete all 10 skydives of the day. While this increases the payout to $100,000, you can get another $50,000 bonus if you complete all the skydiving missions with gold medals. Players can easily earn up to $150,000 within half an hour.

5) Gambling in the Casino

Players can also gamble in The Diamond Casino & Resort to make money. The property has various sources that you can use to make money easily. Some notable sources include the Lucky Wheel, Slot Machines, card games, and the Inside Track.

However, players should note that despite being an easy money-making method in GTA Online, gambling can also make you lose your earnings. The entire system runs on predetermined artificial intelligence. Therefore, if you start losing money repeatedly, it is advised to abort the game and focus on other things.

