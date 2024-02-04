5 best GTA Online businesses that are worth every penny in 2024

Rockstar Games offers a wide range of businesses in GTA Online to keep players engaged for hours. As of February 2024, they come in various forms and sizes. While most cost money to get started, the multiplayer game also offers a free business. However, choosing the right one is an important and difficult task.

While some businesses offer significant value in return, others do not yield high rewards. With that being said, this article lists five of the best GTA Online businesses in 2024 that are worth spending your money on.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 GTA Online businesses that are worth investing in 2024

1) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is a must-own business in GTA Online in 2024. It is the newest business released with The Chop Shop DLC. However, it is one of the costliest properties to buy in the game. A fully upgraded Salvage Yard will cost you around $5 million. Despite its high price tag, it is one of the most rewarding businesses that you can currently own.

The Salvage Yard introduces three mini heist-like missions every week where you have to steal three predetermined vehicles. Each vehicle has different sell values, with the highest price going up to around $400,000. Moreover, the Tow Truck Missions and the Salvage Yard Safe Locker also generate extra money for you.

2) Acid Lab

There are many special things about the GTA Online Acid Lab business. However, the most noteworthy point is that you can acquire it for free. This saves you the $1,450,000 that you’d have to otherwise spend buying the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck.

Thus, every GTA 5 Online player should get the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck soon by completing all six First Dose series missions. Once acquired, you’ll have to spend a one-time amount of $750,000 to set up the Acid Lab business. However, this amount can be easily recovered, as a full batch of Acid Lab products can reward you with up to $320,000.

3) Agency

The Agency is one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online in 2024. It unlocks several money-making methods as well as other quality-of-life-improving features. The Agency business can cost you around $5.5 million, depending on your choices.

However, you can recover that money quickly by grinding the Dr Dre VIP contract regularly. The final mission of this contract rewards a solid $1 million, and the setup missions pay around $100,000 cumulatively. Moreover, the PayPhone Hits earn you up to $45,000 every 10 minutes.

4) Nightclub

Owning a Nightclub is one of the best decisions money grinders can make in the multiplayer game. It is the best passive money-making method in GTA Online that offers handsome rewards to those who maintain it. There are multiple earning sources inside the business, the most prominent ones being the Safe Locker and Warehouse.

The GTA Online Nightclub Safe Locker generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. You simply need to remain active in the multiplayer game undertaking activities. The warehouse also operates automatically, slowly gathering goods that you can sell in bulk for large profits.

5) Bunker

The Bunker is a solid business that has been a fan-favorite since June 2017. Rockstar Games has added multiple sources for players to be rewarded handsomely. Setting up a Bunker can cost you around $3.5 million. However, the products recover the amount for you very quickly.

A batch of a fully upgraded Bunker sells for around $1 million. It is a passive business where you have to source supplies and wait for them to turn into products. You can also look to earn money through other sources in GTA Online during this period. The Ammu-Nation Contract is the most prominent one, where you can earn $50,000 within a few minutes.

