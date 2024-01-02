5 best businesses in GTA Online to begin 2024 with, ranked

GTA Online received a new business last December, giving beginners plenty of options to get started in 2024. Business management is one of the most important things to do in this multiplayer game. Rockstar Games offers several businesses that you can buy and maintain. Each business operates in a unique way. Some are also dependent on other operations.

This article ranks five of the best businesses that new players can buy in GTA Online in 2024.

Ranking the most useful businesses to own in GTA Online in 2024

5) Nightclub

The GTA Online Nightclub is one of the best businesses for those who prefer passive income sources. Rockstar Games offers a Safe Locker inside the Nightclub property that generates money while you’re active in the multiplayer game. However, you must maintain the popularity of your property to keep the money flowing.

The Safe Locker can generate up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. However, its storage capacity is only up to $250,000. Additionally, there is a Nightclub Warehouse that collects goods on your behalf. Once the Warehouse storage is full, you can sell the product in bulk to make money.

4) Salvage Yard

One of the major reasons to own the Salvage Yard business in GTA Online is that it offers various jobs through which you can make money. The Salvage Yard is the latest business in the game added as part of The Chop Shop DLC. Tow Truck Service and vehicle heists are the two major operations of the business.

Rockstar Games offers three vehicle robbery missions that change with each GTA Online weekly update. These are mini heists that offer different amounts of money. However, the final payout may vary depending on whether you export the vehicle or salvage it. The Two Truck Service is directly related to the salvage operation.

3) Agency

The Agency business unlocks various money-making methods for you. The Security Contracts, VIP Contact, and PayPhone Hits are the major earning sources from the property. However, the long cooldown period is the most despised thing in this business.

The Dr. Dre VIP contract is one of the best money-making methods in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is a story-based mission that offers a solid $1 million upon completion. The setup missions also offer around $10,000, increasing the total to $1.1 million. There is also a Safe Locker inside the property, but it generates money slower than the Nightclub Safe Locker.

2) Bunker

The Bunker is one of the best passive businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024. It generates money through two methods: the Bunker products and the Ammu-Nation Contract.

The former takes time to produce goods, allowing players to grind other money-making methods in GTA 5 Online. The latter produces and separates extra supplies every 48 real-life minutes. You can deliver them to the assigned Ammu-Nation store to earn a solid $50,000.

The GTA Online Bunker also conducts research operations that unlock special features for various weapons and vehicles. Therefore, it is one of the must-have businesses for every player in the game.

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is undoubtedly the best business in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Rockstar Games offers the business for free to those who complete the First Dose and Last Dose series of missions. It is a solo-friendly business that comes with many benefits.

The Acid Lab is based on the back of the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. As a result, you get the truck for free. The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is an additional gift that comes with the truck. It is one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online that you can use for both Acid Lab operations and daily commutes. A fully upgraded Acid Lab can generate profits of around $350,000.

