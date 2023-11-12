Can you play GTA Online solo: 5 tips that you should know

Rockstar Games launched GTA Online with the vision of letting Grand Theft Auto players come together and play as teams. The multiplayer game was launched on October 1, 2013, and it became popular among online players worldwide. However, over time, the playerbase gradually began ditching the multiplayer aspect and started to do missions solo. Rockstar also had to adapt to this, as is evident from a few recent DLCs.

Today, around 80% of the game can be played solo. You also don’t necessarily have to be in a public lobby to do most of the jobs. However, there are certain things that a GTA Online solo player should know. This article briefly elaborates on them.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five tips that every GTA Online solo player should know

1) Business-related missions should be done in a private lobby

After the December 2021 DLC, Rockstar Games allowed all players to operate their businesses in private lobbies. This was one of the best quality-of-life changes in the game, bringing relief to grinders. If you own any of the businesses in GTA Online, it is better to do their missions in Invite Only lobbies.

There are many risks in operating businesses in public lobbies, most notably, griefers destroying your products. Rockstar Games directly notifies other players about your business missions and encourages them to disrupt your process.

2) Freemode Events do not spawn in solo sessions

There is a slew of Freemode Events in GTA Online that spawn randomly in crowded lobbies. The standard spawning condition requires at least 10 players in a session. As a result, if you decide to play in a solo session, you cannot participate in any Freemode Events.

If you do want to take part in them, you must join a public lobby or invite at least 10 other GTA Online players to your session. These events offer significant rewards and RP for all participants. Most of the missions are also fun to play.

3) The Cayo Perico Heist can be played solo

As of November 2023, the Cayo Perico Heist is the only major heist mission that can be played solo. It was added to the multiplayer game in December 2020 and became popular among solo grinders. All other heists in the game require at least one additional player to start. However, you can begin and complete the entire Cayo Perico Heist alone.

The GTA 6 leaked footage showed Rockstar Games working on a new multiplayer game. Although its inclusion in the upcoming title is unconfirmed, many players are hoping for more solo heists in the future.

4) Join public lobbies to hire additional players

If you want to hire additional players for any business or heist-related missions in GTA Online, it is advised to join a public lobby before starting the process. While Rockstar Games allows you to hire players from Invite Only sessions, sometimes the game glitches and doesn’t invite others.

Therefore, to quickly hire other players and start the mission, join a crowded lobby before sending the invites. GTA Online also sends invites to players that are not in your current lobby. Moreover, if you want to hire associates for your Organization or Motorcycle Club, being in a public lobby is a must.

5) Sometimes, it is best to join other players

While solo grinding is one of the safest ways to make money and rank up in the game, sometimes, it is better to connect with other players. Since GTA Online involves playing with others, by doing so, you can make new friends who could help you in future missions.

You can help other players complete their missions or sell their cargo. The Grand Theft Auto Online community has thousands of active players each day. Joining others’ endeavors will also help you learn new skills and tactics in the game.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online solo? Yes No 2 votes