5 best businesses in GTA Online (post-Halloween 2023 update)

Businesses are an important part of GTA Online's gameplay. While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of money-making methods in the title, businesses provide a stable source of income. Most of these businesses produce profits for you in the background, allowing you to complete other errands for extra money.

There are over 10 businesses that you can choose from in the game. However, not all of them are worth the grind and investment.

This article lists five of the best businesses in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update that you should start as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best businesses to own in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is the newest business in GTA Online and the most solo-friendly operation to run. It is a mobile business located behind the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. While other businesses stay where you purchased them, the Acid Lab can be called anywhere on the map.

Profits from the Acid Lab are relatively higher than other businesses in GTA Online. A full batch of Acid Lab products can generate up to $340,000. Moreover, you’ll always get only one delivery vehicle, making the sell mission very easy. Whether you sell a full batch or half, you’ll always get the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C as the delivery bike.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub is the best passive business in GTA Online in 2023. It requires little to no effort, and you can generate profits simply by being online in the multiplayer game.

There are multiple ways through which the Nightclub generates profits. The most popular is the Safe Locker, which generates up to $50,000 every in-game day.

However, the most profitable option is the Nightclub Warehouse. Unlike other GTA Online businesses, the Nightclub Warehouse sources its own goods, and you can sell them when you see fit. You can make over a million per sale by regularly grinding the business. In the meantime, you must also maintain the business’ popularity to keep the free cash flowing.

3) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is one of the most versatile businesses in GTA Online. Owning the business unlocks various money-making methods that every new and veteran player can use every day.

The sources of income from the Auto Shop are Contracts, Exotic Exports, and Client Jobs. All of them are highly profitable and can make you a fortune if you grind them regularly.

The Auto Shop contracts offer the most money. However, they also take time to finish. Many fans want Rockstar Games to add the Auto Shop business in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

4) Bunker

The Bunker business is one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023. It is an underground business that can generate up to a million dollars for a full batch. Rockstar Games also added the Ammu-Nation Contract mission in July 2022, which added a new source of income to the game.

The Bunker business allows you to do exclusive research that unlocks various items in the title. You can upgrade your weapons to their Mk II variants, unlock liveries, exclusive vehicle attachments, and many more. GTA Online also offers one free Bunker, allowing new players to start their grinding journey.

5) Hangar

The Hangar is one of the most profitable active businesses in GTA Online. Initially, it was one of the most difficult businesses to operate in the game. However, after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games made it solo-friendly while also permanently tripling the profits. Currently, it is a must-own business for all grinders.

The Hangar business unlocks additional perks depending on its purchased location. If you buy any of the Hangars in Fort Zancudo Military Base, you’ll allowed to freely enter and exit the premises without getting a wanted level.

A full batch of Hangar products can also make you around $3 million.

