GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games officially becomes Scottish Games Week 2023 sponsor

Rockstar Games, the developer and publisher of the popular video game franchise Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has become the sponsor of the Scottish Games Week 2023. While the gaming studio has yet to officially announce the collaboration from its side, the event’s official X (formerly Twitter) profile named Scottish Games Week 2023 #SGW23 (X/@scotgamesweek) revealed the news on October 28, 2023.

The collaboration led many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans to believe that Rockstar Games would announce its upcoming video game during the event. However, others claim it is simply a sponsorship and does not necessarily denote any new announcements.

More details about GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games’ collaboration with the Scottish Games Week 2023

According to the official X profile of Scottish Games Week 2023, the event will start on October 30, 2023, and end on November 3, 2023. Rockstar Games is an official sponsor of the event along with other organizations such as Team Terrible, Education Scotland, Blackadders Solicitors, Scottish Government, and Gameshift, among others.

The official website of the event did not reveal which specific segment would be sponsored by the GTA 5 publisher. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games will be sponsoring the event in general.

The website also mentioned Rob Elsworthy, the Game Director of Resistr Interactive, as one of the speakers at the event. Rob had worked as an Animator, VFX Artist, Director, and Game Designer in various video games, including Rockstar Games’ Max Payne, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption titles.

Many fans initially believed that the popular American gaming studio was sponsoring the event to announce its next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game. However, considering Rockstar Games’ model of business and its current stand on upcoming projects, it is unlikely that GTA 6 will be announced at the Scottish Games Week 2023.

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games was the official sponsor of the E3 Expo, Gamescom convention, PAX event, and many more. Therefore, readers are advised not to anticipate any new news about the upcoming game during the event and should wait for an official announcement from the studio.

