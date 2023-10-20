GTA 6 gameplay trailer in Unreal Engine 5 features Lucia in jaw-dropping details (fan-made concept)

While gamers eagerly await for Rockstar Games to release a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in the next few days, a fan account named GTA 6 Trailer Countdown shared a concept video on X (formerly Twitter), wowing the community. The video was made in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 and showed Lucia, the rumored female protagonist, in a motorcycle chase with the cops.

While the video amused several fans, some also pointed out that it was made for a different purpose and has nothing to do with Rockstar Games’ next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 6’s fan-made concept trailer goes viral in the community, hyping many fans for the official game

On October 19, 2023, an X user shared the GTA 6 trailer concept that gained over 160k views. According to the caption, the video was created by a YouTuber named Ewald Vorster (YouTube/@Greenrobotvp).

In the video, you can see cops chasing a female bike rider. The Grand Theft Auto 6 fan account denoted the character as Lucia, who was seen in several GTA 6 leaked footage. The rider was fleeing from the cops through a busy metropolitan street.

She took several risky turns and performed quick maneuvers to escape the cops. However, the police also seemed determined and did not let the female rider go easily.

A similar police chase was also seen in a leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage where Lucia tried her best to evade stubborn cops. As a result, many fans initially lauded the concept video.

However, a user named Jacob Cav (X/@UltraFghtrsGame) later disclosed that the original video by Ewald Vorster did not mention it as a concept gameplay for the upcoming game by Rockstar.

They further stated that the original video is called "MENACE" and the Grand Theft Auto 6 fan account allegedly added the title cards to make it look like the highly anticipated game.

While Rockstar Games is tight-lipped about when it will release a trailer for the upcoming game, many fans are anticipating October 26, 2023, to be the date fans have been eagerly awaiting for years.

