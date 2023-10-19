5 of the biggest GTA 6 features derived from the leaked footage

Many GTA 6 features were leaked in the original September 18, 2022, video footage that went viral back then. It is worth revisiting some of them in this article since Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything big about this game since these clips went online. Similarly, no major leaks have occurred since then. That might seem disappointing, but there are still dozens of videos to analyze.

No actual videos or photos can be provided here for legal reasons. That said, backups of these GTA 6 leaks exist, with some compilations, like a 60-page PDF titled "The GTA VI Document," summarizing everything.

Note: Content found in leaks is always subject to change. There is no guarantee that the following features will be in the final version.

Five notable GTA 6 features rumored to be in the leaked footage

1) Potentially limited weapon capacity

You're unlikely to see a full weapon wheel like this again, if the rumors are accurate (Image via Rockstar Games)

Back in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, players could have every weapon in the game. Fans of realism who didn't like that feature might be pleased to know that some leaked clips for GTA 6 seem to indicate a much smaller storage capacity.

One clip showed Jason picking up an Assault Rifle, then a Pistol. When he picked up the latter, he automatically dropped the Assault Rifle. However, that same clip showed him having both in his inventory before dropping them, so the exact limitations are unclear.

2) Multiplayer

Fans should expect to see another multiplayer game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the leaks showed that it is very likely that the next Grand Theft Auto game will receive an online multiplayer mode. Sadly, it is quite barren from what is currently known about this major feature. Some text in one of the clips assigned to tasks shows "PL: 2/32" on the bottom left.

That's likely for the number of players in a session. Not much else was revealed in the footage, but having a successor to the wildly successful GTA Online wouldn't be surprising. It is worth mentioning that some old text leaks predating the video leaks did note that GTA 6 would have an evolving map similar to Fortnite.

3) Carrying bodies

Sadly, no leaks show players delivering the FU/Attitude Adjustment to an NPC (Image via WWE)

The same clip mentioned above shows a character holding another in a fireman's position. It is currently yet to be revealed what the purpose of this feature is. One could speculate that moving bodies will be important to some gameplay mechanic, although it's too early to tell if you could save lives doing this or just use it for stealth to hide dead bodies.

Either way, no other Grand Theft Auto game allows players to carry or drag other people around like this. Such a mechanic could open up new gameplay elements, so it will be interesting to see more from its applications.

4) Lying on one's stomach

An example of a similar pose (Image via Unity Store)

A few GTA 6 clips show that the ability to be prone is present in this game. Past Grand Theft Auto titles didn't have that feature, with GTA 5 most notably having a terrible crouching system. By comparison, Grand Theft Auto 6 allows players to sneak around much more carefully.

It's too early to tell how valuable the ability to go prone would be in the upcoming game, yet one could assume that it's tied to stealth or shooting in some capacity.

5) Speargun

A person holding a speargun underwater (Image via Wikipedia)

New Grand Theft Auto games often have debuting weapons. The most notable one for GTA 6 is the Speargun, whose name appeared in the clips. Such an inclusion may seem odd since this weapon is radically different than the conventional firearms found in the series. A Speargun is typically used to shoot a harpoon at an underwater target.

Underwater combat is very limited to non-existent in most games within this series. Some GTA 6 leaks also show more fluid swimming controls, so it would appear as though the next title in the franchise will explore this field far more than its predecessors.

