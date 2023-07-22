Why do GTA 6 fans think Bryan Zampella is not the voice actor for Jason?

GTA 6 fans should already be aware of the countless rumors surrounding Bryan Zampella voicing Jason. Rockstar Games has never confirmed any voice actors thus far. In fact, the company hasn't even formally revealed the next Grand Theft Auto entry yet. The only information players have about the game comes from leaks and rumors.

One popular rumor that has been ongoing for months is that Bryan Zampella voices Jason, one of the protagonists of GTA 6. The real-life actor has teased his involvement with the title on several occasions, yet there isn't any definitive proof of his role. Discussions of NDAs are often why gamers think he isn't actually in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

Why GTA 6 fans think Bryan Zampella does not voice Jason

The above video clip shows Ned Luke (the voice actor for GTA 5's Michael) responding to a question about NDAs. He says:

"You couldn't say anything."

Ned Luke mentions how the other actors couldn't even mention the role to their families and how nobody was supposed to know about the cast. One interesting thing about this interview is that Ned Luke thought he would be legitimately fired for getting outed as the guy who voiced Michael, even though he didn't do it himself.

The NDAs for voice actors in Grand Theft Auto V were quite strict, so it would be reasonable to assume GTA 6 would follow a similar path.

The above Reddit comments are some popular responses to the video where Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno discuss the NDAs for Grand Theft Auto V. This sort of sentiment was common when Bryan Zampella was first rumored to be the voice actor for Jason in GTA 6, but has gained more prominence in recent days.

One reason for the growing discussion is that Squadcast had an interview with Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno on July 18, 2023, which was just a few days prior to the Reddit thread posted above. The full interview can be seen below for those curious.

If Bryan Zampella did voice Jason, that would mean the GTA 6 NDA would be much more lenient than its predecessor. That's merely a hypothetical since there isn't any definitive proof of his involvement in the upcoming game. Many players have even started to believe that Matthew Metzger voices Jason instead due to the similar voices.

It is vital to mention gamers won't know for certain who voices who in GTA 6 until Rockstar Games confirms it. Breaking an NDA wouldn't be enough since that actor could potentially get replaced.

Matrix Industry @matrix_industry ‍ #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/GdmSBLOakn “We are going to be together for a very long time” very cryptic message from Bryan Zampella that is directly aimed at mostly the latest project GTA 6 and other projects he’s involved in

Until then, gamers are seemingly going to continue receiving vague implications that Bryan Zampella is involved in the next Grand Theft Auto game. Whether it's a brilliant marketing scheme or something else remains to be seen. The lack of official news on this matter means gamers will likely continue to discuss hypotheticals.

It is unknown when GTA 6 will be officially revealed alongside a trailer or screenshots. Rockstar Games continues to make a GTA Online weekly update every week, but that's it for Grand Theft Auto-related news.

