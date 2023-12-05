Who leaked GTA 6? Speculation runs wild as Rockstar was forced to release the trailer early

Rockstar Games faced another information leak as the GTA 6 trailer surfaced online ahead of its official release. This forced the developers to release the trailer video on YouTube earlier than the scheduled release time of 9 am ET. The fact that the entire clip was leaked on social media has raised a lot of speculation about who might be behind it.

That being said, this article shares everything known so far about the individual or group behind the GTA 6 trailer leak.

GTA 6 leaker released the trailer and got his account suspended

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, an X account with the username @Gta6trailerleak has been alleged to have leaked the GTA 6 official trailer on the social media platform. The clip that surfaced on the internet had the “Buy $BTC” markings on it. As the account status is currently suspended, it’s still not fully confirmed who ran this account or who was behind this incident.

Rockstar Games immediately noticed the leak and released the official video on their YouTube channel, and they even acknowledged the incident in the following social media post:

This is the second time Rockstar Games has faced such an incident in the last seven days. On December 2, 2023, an alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak began to surface, and the guilty party seemed to be the son of Rockstar North employee Aaron Garbut. While that video was also taken down, the developers haven’t publicly acknowledged the incident so far.

It is possible that someone closely related to Rockstar’s employees could be behind the leak; however, nothing can be definitively confirmed at the moment, leaving the speculation to continue.

What has been revealed in the official trailer?

The trailer released by Rockstar Games revealed a lot of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 and the things fans can expect from it. From the characters to the map setting, there’s a lot to notice in it. Here’s a brief list of things gleaned from the trailer so far:

Returning Grand Theft Auto Vice City Cheetah car

Lucia protagonist

Vice City location

The male protagonist (currently unnamed)

Next-gen graphics

New character animations

More vibrant open-world

Better NPC models

Animals

Birds

Vehicles like lowriders will make a return

Strip Club

Helicopters in the sky

Better water physics

Drifting

Humorous advertisements

Returning Yachts

Better hair physics

Additionally, players got to witness cool action-packed sequences in the 90-second-long trailer, which was a cinematic experience that delighted fans worldwide.

No GTA 6 pre-order date has been revealed as yet, with only a release window of 2025 having been confirmed.

