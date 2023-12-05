Who are Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri? GTA 6 trailer launch causes duo to trend online

With the release of the GTA 6 trailer, Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Cristina Echavarri are trending on the internet once again. The two were rumored to be the voice actors for the two new protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series. While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the reports, fans have begun to discuss them after the early release of the trailer for the next title.

This article briefly explains who Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri are and how both got associated with the GTA 6 story.

What role do Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri play in GTA 6?

Expand Tweet

As of now, we cannot surely say that Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri are associated with the latest Grand Theft Auto title. They both came to the limelight after game details got leaked for the first time in September 2022. Since then, fans have been actively monitoring both artists’ every move.

Both Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Cristina Echavarri are talented actors who have worked in various movies. The latter has also worked with Rockstar Games for a role named "Principal Character."

Expand Tweet

Echavarri has been silent on the matter so far. On the other hand, Zampella has been actively teasing fans with GTA 6-related activities. The actor also collaborated with Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin Clinton from Grand Theft Auto 5. These instances made some fans believe that the duo is associated with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The release of the GTA 6 official trailer caused another stir, and the rumored voice actors are now a topic of discussion once again. The trailer officially revealed both Lucia and an unnamed character believed to be Jason, and fans have started to look for their voice actors again.

Expand Tweet

Bryan Zampella was very popular within the community before the release of the trailer. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor is losing followers on Instagram after the event.

What caused fans to believe the duo to be the new protagonists?

Rockstar Games is known to use real-life artists as models for its video game projects. The three protagonists of GTA 5, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips, were played by Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno, and Steven Ogg, respectively. The in-game characters look very similar to their voice actors.

The notorious Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks gave fans their first look at Lucia and an unnamed character believed to be Jason. Many fans are of the opinion that the characters look similar to Bryan Zampella and Alexandra Echavarri. Echavarri's Latina heritage also added fuel to the rumor since Lucia was portrayed as a Hispanic character.

However, fans have to wait for the game to be released before knowing the actual voice actors for Jason and Lucia. Readers are advised to stay tuned to Rockstar Games’ Newswires to learn about the GTA 6 pre-order date.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you believe these two are the protagonists? Yes No 0 votes