Is GTA 6 coming to PC? Latest updates from official press release

Rockstar Games just dropped the GTA 6 trailer and shocked the entire gaming industry. The video was expected to go live at 9 am ET today. However, all of the footage was leaked on social media beforehand, and this pushed the developers to officially release the trailer earlier than expected. The developers then issued a press release about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Fans are curious to know which platforms the game will be released on and when they can expect the game. That being said, let’s learn everything disclosed by Rockstar Games in today’s official press release.

GTA 6 PC version might get delayed: PS5 and Xbox Series X\S versions announced

As can be seen in the screenshot above, Rockstar Games officially announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. While there’s no specific release date mentioned, the next game in the series is expected to be released somewhere around fall 2025.

A PC port was not mentioned in the statement, so many believe that the GTA 6 on PC might be released one year after the console release. Additionally, it is also speculated that the game won’t be released on PS4 and Xbox One consoles at all.

This is how Rockstar Games described the game after releasing the GTA 6 official trailer:

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

Everything revealed in the trailer so far

While the previous GTA 6 TikTok leak gave players a glimpse of the next game, the recent official trailer revealed some intriguing details:

Better hair physics

Returning Yachts

Humorous advertisements

Drifting

Better water physics

Helicopters in the sky

Strip Club

Lowriders

SUVs

Pick-up trucks

Birds

Animals

Improved NPC models

More active open-world

Improved character animations

Next-gen graphics

A male protagonist (possibly Jason)

Returning Vice City

Lucia protagonist

Returning Cheetah car from Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Apart from these, the trailer also showcases a beautiful open world filled with parties, dancing, drifting, and social media. While not much has been revealed about the protagonists, there is an ongoing rumor that suggests Lucia is transgender.

Fans are advised to take all rumors with a pinch of salt until Rockstar reveals more information about the game or releases another trailer soon.

PC players shouldn’t lose hope, as Rockstar can change plans anytime and might announce the version along with the GTA 6 pre-order date.

