GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride (February 29 to March 6, 2024)

The February 29, 2024, GTA Online weekly update is now live, and players have a new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride up for grabs. These are the Vapid Flash GT and Maibatsu Monstrociti, respectively. The former is a part of this game's Sports Cars category and was introduced in April 2018. The Vapid Flash GT debuted in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Both the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride can be acquired absolutely free of cost through March 6, 2024. However, winning them is not that simple. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

Vapid Flash GT and Maibatsu Monstrociti revealed as GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride (February 29 - March 6, 2024)

The Vapid Flash GT is seemingly based on the Ford Fiesta RS WRC and can hit a decent top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) when fully upgraded. This Podium Vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,675,000.

Moreover, till March 6, 2024, GTA Online players can spin The Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino and try their luck at winning it for free. While the process is simple, it should be noted that The Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours, and the chances of winning the Podium Vehicle are one in 20.

The Prize Ride in the new GTA Online weekly update, the Maibatsu Monstrociti, can be acquired for free by winning the races in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row. The automobile is also usually available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,485,000.

This Off-Road vehicle, possibly based on the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), can hit a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) when fully upgraded and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades.

Notably, the Monstrociti can also be equipped with HSW Performance upgrades in GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. These enhancements will increase its top speed to 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h).

Expand Tweet

Besides the new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride, Rockstar Games is also offering payout bonuses, discounts, and more in the new update.

Whether this trend of introducing fresh bonuses and one new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride every week will continue in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown. More details on the same are expected to be revealed as the GTA 6 release date draws closer.

Check out more GTA content from Sportskeeda:

GTA 6 development II GTA 6 trailer 2 II Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid II Cars under a million II GTA Online tunable update II Recreate Paul Walker's Skyline

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever won an LS Car Meet Prize Ride? Yes No 0 votes