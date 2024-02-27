Is it possible to recreate Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online in 2024?

Rockstar Games has added countless vehicles in GTA Online over the years. Interestingly, some of them can be customized to resemble cars featured in popular movies. A great example of this is the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, which can be made to look like Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline from the Fast and Furious movie, 2 Fast 2 Furious, to a great extent.

That said, as many cars were removed from the multiplayer in June 2023 following the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC's release, some might be wondering if they can still get Paul Walker's Skyline in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024. The Elegy Retro Custom can, luckily, still be acquired in the game, but there is a catch.

How to get Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline in GTA Online in 2024

GTA Online's Annis Elegy Retro Custom heavily resembles the Nissan Skyline driven by Paul Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. Although the vehicle is still available for purchase, it should be noted that it cannot be bought directly from any automobile website.

To get this car, you must first buy the Annis Elegy RH8 from Legendary Motorsport or Benny's Original Motor Works for $95,000 and then covert it into the Annis Elegy Retro Custom at the latter for an additional $904,000.

That said, you must modify the Elegy Retro Custom even more to make it as screen-accurate as possible. Selecting the following options from the customization menu can help with the same:

Front Bumper - Painted Extended Splitter

- Painted Extended Splitter Bumper Accessories - Bumper Meshes - Remove Bumper Mesh

- Bumper Meshes - Remove Bumper Mesh Intercoolers - Intercooler With Water Sprayer

- Intercooler With Water Sprayer Engine - Engine Block - Primary Color Valve Covers

- Engine Block - Primary Color Valve Covers Engine - Cam Cover - Primary Color Cambelt Cover

- Cam Cover - Primary Color Cambelt Cover Engine - Strut Brace - Polished Strut Brace

- Strut Brace - Polished Strut Brace Exhaust - Big Bore Exhaust

- Big Bore Exhaust Interior - Trim - Trim Color - Racing Blue

- Trim - Trim Color - Racing Blue Interior - Dial - Pod Tacho & Dash Gauges

- Dial - Pod Tacho & Dash Gauges Interior - Seats - Carbon Track Seats

- Seats - Carbon Track Seats Interior - Steering Wheels - Apex Clubman

- Steering Wheels - Apex Clubman Interior - Light Color - Ultra Blue

- Light Color - Ultra Blue Interior - Roll Cage - Street Half Cage

- Roll Cage - Street Half Cage Lights - Neon Kits - Neon Layout - Front, Back and Sides

- Neon Kits - Neon Layout - Front, Back and Sides Lights - Neon Kits - Neon Color - Electric Blue

- Neon Kits - Neon Color - Electric Blue Livery - Midnight Racer

- Midnight Racer Plates - Plateholder - Remove Front Plate

- Plateholder - Remove Front Plate Respray - Primary Color - Metallic - Silver

- Primary Color - Metallic - Silver Respray - Primary Color - Pearlescent - Ice White

- Primary Color - Pearlescent - Ice White Respray - Secondary Color - Metallic - Silver

- Secondary Color - Metallic - Silver Skirts - Drift Skirt

- Drift Skirt Spoiler - Extreme Downforce BGW

- Extreme Downforce BGW Wheels - Wheel Type - Sport - Chrome Rims - Endo v.2

As one would expect, buying the vehicle and customizing it will cost quite a bit of cash. Fortunately, there are many ways to make money and become a millionaire in GTA Online in 2024.

Notably, the Annis Elegy Retro Custom was seemingly spotted in GTA 6's debut trailer. The upcoming title is expected to feature a lot of content, which is why many think the GTA 6 file size might end up taking up a lot of space.

