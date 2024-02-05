5 best cars for millionaires in GTA Online, ranked

Getting rich in GTA Online requires a fair bit of hard work. However, those who are done with the grind and are now in-game millionaires can treat themselves to some expensive commodities that Rockstar Games has added the multiplayer. Although there are many commodities to buy in Los Santos, cars are the most popular items, with many options available in this category.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the five best cars for GTA Online millionaires. Needless to say, these rides are expensive, but their attributes and performances justify the costs.

Best cars for GTA Online millionaires: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Weaponized Ignus, and more, ranked

5) Grotti X80 Proto

The Grotti X80 Proto is one of the most unique cars in GTA Online. Its ultra-modern design, seemingly a combination of the Ferrari F80 concept and the GreenGT LeMans, is highly unconventional. In fact, it can almost be termed futuristic. That is exactly what sets it apart from other vehicles and makes it a worthy addition to your collection.

The X80 Proto features an active spoiler, and as per expert Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, it can hit an impressive top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) when fully upgraded. The car is listed on Legendary Motorsport, and those interested can buy it for $2,700,000.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries GTA Online update. Its design appears to be based on the Ferrari Roma. Being an Imani Tech Vehicle, it can be equipped with either a Missile Lock On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit.

Installing Armor Plating can make the Stinger TT explosive resistant to some degree. It can achieve a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) when fully upgraded, which can be increased to 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) via HSW Performance upgrades (only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions). It costs $2,380,000 and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37-inspired Pegassi Weaponized Ignus debuted in March 2022. While its sleek design alone makes it worth buying, this GTA Online vehicle offers some other great features as well. For instance, the Ignus has a minigun mounted on its roof, comes equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, and boasts bullet-resistant windows on all sides.

Furthermore, a fully upgraded version of this car can hit a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), which can be further increased to 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h) by installing HSW Performance upgrades. Those interested can get this car from Warstock Cache and Carry for $4,500,000.

2) Declasse Scramjet

Seemingly based on Speed Racer's Mach 5 (anime series), the Declasse Scramjet is chock full of unique features and abilities, which justify its $4,000,000 price tag on Warstock Cache and Carry. Firstly, the Scramjet has a 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) top speed when fully upgraded.

It can also use its Rocket Boost to get a temporary increase in speed, has a special jumping ability, and can fire Homing Missiles. It will be interesting to see if GTA 6 features vehicles like the Declasse Scramjet.

1) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is not only one of the most distinct cars in GTA Online, but the entire GTA series. This is because it can be maneuvered on land as well as underwater. The Lamborghini Marzal-based ride also boasts a bulletproof rear, a Rocket Boost, and it can fire Homing Missiles.

As far as performance is concerned, the car can achieve a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) after being fully upgraded. To acquire the Toreador, Grand Theft Auto Online millionaires will have to spend $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

