GTA Online Auto Shop resets after the new background update: Report

GTA Online has no shortage of bugs and glitches, and the recent background update has introduced a new one, making things difficult for players. According to @TezFunz2 on X, the update that aimed at fixing smaller issues has instead triggered a new one. According to the available information, the Auto Shop resets each time players switch sessions.

This is a very frustrating issue because players need to switch lobbies/sessions during their gameplay for various reasons, and having to set up the whole shop each time is extremely time-consuming.

According to Tez2, Rockstar Games was trying to sort out the fixed targeting bug related to the Auto Shop in the game. However, this has caused the business to reset whenever players switch sessions. Several gamers have testified that their crates disappeared after switching lobbies.

The new Auto Shop bug is quite a headache for GTA Online players

Rockstar Games pushed the GTA Online weekly update today (February 1, 2024) and also tried fixing some existing issues. However, the Auto Shop-related bug seems to have taken a turn for the worse and is now resetting the business whenever players switch sessions.

This means all your collected items will disappear as if the shop was raided by another player. This is quite perplexing because the Auto Shop cannot be raided in Grand Theft Auto Online. Players who have set up their shops preparing for a heist are disappointed to see everything back to zero after a simple session switch.

While there is currently no way to fix this issue, fans hope that Rockstar Games will roll out another update quickly to resolve this. Until this happens, it is quite risky to participate in the GTA Online Auto Shop Service jobs and missions.

Several players have shared their own experiences with missing crates and other items from the Auto Shop after spending time collecting and prepping them for heists and other missions. Here are some of their comments:

In other news, the GTA 6 trailer 2 might drop earlier than expected. The recent rumors look quite promising and might turn out to be true.

