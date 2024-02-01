How to start Auto Shop Service Client Jobs in GTA Online for 2x bonuses this week? (February 1 to 7)

Rockstar Games started a brand new GTA Online weekly event earlier today, February 1, 2024, adding a limited-time opportunity to earn double bonuses on Auto Shop Service Client Jobs. Until February 7, 2024, all Auto Shop owners can earn 2x cash and RP by customizing and delivering vehicles throughout Los Santos, making it one of the most exciting ways to grind this week.

While most players already know how to start doing Auto Shop Service Client Jobs in GTA Online, there might be some who require guidance on it. To help, here’s everything you need to know to get started with the Auto Shop Deliveries in 2024 and earn extra bonuses for the next seven days.

GTA Online Auto Shop Service Client Jobs: How to access the feature for 2x bonuses this week (February 1 – 7, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to earn 2x bonuses from the Auto Shop Service Client Jobs that can only be started via an Auto Shop. This makes it necessary to own the property before being able to access the feature. Here’s how players can buy an Auto Shop in the game in 2024:

Step 1: Visit the LS Car Meet and meet Mimi.

Step 2: Open the Maze Bank Foreclosures website from an in-game smartphone.

Step 3: Choose any of the available locations for setting up the property.

Step 4: Buy it with additional optional upgrades.

There are five different Auto Shop locations available that one must choose from, each offering the ability to start the Auto Shop Service Client Jobs no matter the price:

Mission Row - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Strawberry - $1,705,000

- $1,705,000 Rancho - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Burton - $1,830,000

- $1,830,000 La Mesa - $1,920,000

Once an Auto Shop is purchased, GTA Online players must meet with Sessanta and Kenny Dixon Jr., after which the former calls them to explain how the Auto Shop business operates legally via the Auto Shop Service Client Jobs.

Then, all one has to do is complete the Setup: Impounded Car mission, which requires players to recover Sessanta’s car from police custody and return it to the newly purchased Auto Shop.

After its completion, customers can occasionally deliver their vehicles to the property for customization, which players can deliver back after completing their request or purchasing the vehicle for themselves.

Here’s how much money one can earn this week via the Auto Shop Service Client Jobs, depending on the vehicle class:

Vehicle Class – Low

Service Cost – $20,000

Final Payment – $80,000

Vehicle Class – Medium

Service Cost – $35,000

Final Payment – $120,000

Vehicle Class – High

Service Cost – $50,000

Final Payment – $160,000

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 rumored to be just around the corner, fans can earn a legitimate amount of money via the Auto Shop Service Client Jobs throughout the week.

