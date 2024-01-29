Why GTA Online players should get Dinka Jester (Racecar) after the latest update

GTA Online’s new update, released on January 25, 2024, once again allows players to get their hands on one of the limited-time vehicles – the Dinka Jester (Racecar). The two-seater sports racing car was removed from Grand Theft Auto Online following the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. However, Rockstar Games has again made it available this week till January 31, 2024.
With all the other cars currently available, players may wonder if it’s worth getting the Dinka Jester (Racecar). To that end, let’s learn everything about the vehicle, including its performance.
GTA Online update makes Dinka Jester (Racecar) purchasable: A brief about its visual appearance
The latest GTA Online weekly update lets players acquire the Dinka Jester (Racecar) for $350,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The vehicle is inspired by the real-life Toyota Supra Mark IV (A80).
It has the following visual characteristics, giving it a Japanese style:
Front body:
- Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) splitter
- Two separations near outer sections
- Irregular-shaped headlamps placed in black housings
- Main Grille bearing the manufacturer’s emblem
- An impressed area on the bonnet
Side body:
- Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) skirts
- Black trim around the windows
- Body-colored mirror wings
- The open section towards the rear-quarter windows
- An impressed area on the roof, which is visible from the side, along with a ducktail spoiler at the end
Rear body:
- Sloped and round-shaped rear fascia
- Red modern light strips inside a black panel
- The manufacturer’s emblem and lettering of the car’s name
- Reverse lamps with black housings
- Three meshed vents
- Two exhaust tips
- Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) section
- A license plate on the rear bumper
Unlike the latest podium vehicle in GTA Online, the Dinka Jester (Racecar) comes with racing livery and the following sponsors:
- Whiz
- Xero
- Terroil
- Pure Lube
- Power Metal
- Dinka Motorsport
- Car Tune Network
- Auto Exotic
- Auto Cowboys
- Atomic
- Air Herler
How does the Dinka Jester (Racecar) perform in 2024?
The Dinka Jester (Racecar) enjoys massive improvements over its standard variant. Powered by an undisclosed engine with a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:03.363.
Compared to the Dinka Jester, the Jester (Racecar) possesses improved acceleration and more responsive handling. It helps players make tight corners easily, establishing it as one of the best cars in GTA Online for racing purposes.
Since the vehicle is available for a limited time, players should quickly get it for their in-game garages.
With the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date seemingly leaked, fans can expect to see Jester (Racecar) return in the upcoming entry.
