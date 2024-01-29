Why GTA Online players should get Dinka Jester (Racecar) after the latest update

GTA Online’s new update, released on January 25, 2024, once again allows players to get their hands on one of the limited-time vehicles – the Dinka Jester (Racecar). The two-seater sports racing car was removed from Grand Theft Auto Online following the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. However, Rockstar Games has again made it available this week till January 31, 2024.

With all the other cars currently available, players may wonder if it’s worth getting the Dinka Jester (Racecar). To that end, let’s learn everything about the vehicle, including its performance.

GTA Online update makes Dinka Jester (Racecar) purchasable: A brief about its visual appearance

The latest GTA Online weekly update lets players acquire the Dinka Jester (Racecar) for $350,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The vehicle is inspired by the real-life Toyota Supra Mark IV (A80).

It has the following visual characteristics, giving it a Japanese style:

Front body:

Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) splitter

Two separations near outer sections

Irregular-shaped headlamps placed in black housings

Main Grille bearing the manufacturer’s emblem

An impressed area on the bonnet

Side body:

Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) skirts

Black trim around the windows

Body-colored mirror wings

The open section towards the rear-quarter windows

An impressed area on the roof, which is visible from the side, along with a ducktail spoiler at the end

Rear body:

Sloped and round-shaped rear fascia

Red modern light strips inside a black panel

The manufacturer’s emblem and lettering of the car’s name

Reverse lamps with black housings

Three meshed vents

Two exhaust tips

Carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) section

A license plate on the rear bumper

Unlike the latest podium vehicle in GTA Online, the Dinka Jester (Racecar) comes with racing livery and the following sponsors:

Whiz

Xero

Terroil

Pure Lube

Power Metal

Dinka Motorsport

Car Tune Network

Auto Exotic

Auto Cowboys

Atomic

Air Herler

How does the Dinka Jester (Racecar) perform in 2024?

The Dinka Jester (Racecar) enjoys massive improvements over its standard variant. Powered by an undisclosed engine with a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:03.363.

Compared to the Dinka Jester, the Jester (Racecar) possesses improved acceleration and more responsive handling. It helps players make tight corners easily, establishing it as one of the best cars in GTA Online for racing purposes.

Since the vehicle is available for a limited time, players should quickly get it for their in-game garages.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date seemingly leaked, fans can expect to see Jester (Racecar) return in the upcoming entry.

