GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (January 25 to 31, 2024)

The newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars are now available with the release of the latest weekly update, allowing motorheads to grab two more rides for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Pfister Growler, a two-door sports car. Additionally, one can collect a two-door sports classic car, the Ubermacht Zion Classic, as the Prize Ride of the week.

To learn more about the opportunity, let’s briefly discuss the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars available from today, January 25, 2024, till January 31, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Pfister Growler

The brand new GTA Online weekly update gives car collectors a chance to get their hands on the Pfister Growler for free as the Podium Vehicle. The two-seater civilian car was added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It has derived design inspirations from the following real-life vehicles for different parts:

Porsche 718 Cayman – Overall design

Overall design 2017 Alpine A110 – Rear diffuser, headlights, and exhaust

Rear diffuser, headlights, and exhaust Gemballa Mirage GT – Front bumper

Front bumper 2010–2012 Audi R8 Spyder – Side vent

The Podium Vehicle, the Growler, is powered by a flat-six engine with a seven-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the car can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.231. While it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it can be a great getaway ride when needed.

To get the Pfister Growler for free this week, all players have to do is try their luck spinning the Lucky Wheel, which can be found at the popular The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Prize Ride of the week: Übermacht Zion Classic

The two-seater coupe Übermacht Zion Classic was introduced in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life first-generation (E24) BMW M6.

Being a sports classic car, the Zion Classic is powered by an inline-four engine with a four-speed transmission, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 113.75 mph (183.06 km/h). Its decent acceleration helps players to complete one lap in it on an average time of 1:07.768.

The vehicle is also quite controllable on bumpy roads and corners, offering an effective drifting experience if players want to try it.

Players don't have to rely on any working GTA Online money glitches to get the Zion Classic, as it can be won for free by achieving the top five position in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row.

With GTA 6 release date still far away, Rockstar is dedicated to providing weekly updates to the current game and keeping the player base happy with freebies.

