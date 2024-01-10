GTA 6 release date leak of February 2025: Rumor explored

Although 2025 has been confirmed as the release year for GTA 6, no hints regarding its exact release date have been provided by Rockstar Games. Speculations and rumors regarding the title often pop up on social media, and a recent one suggests a February 2025 launch date for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The rumor stems from a screenshot posted by X user @PainkillerH20, featuring speculated release dates of not only the game but more of its trailers and its currently unconfirmed Online mode. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Grand Theft Auto 6 February 2025 release date rumor.

GTA 6 rumor suggests a February 2025 release date

As can be seen in the X post above, @PainkillerH20's uploaded screenshot suggests February 7, 2025, as GTA 6's release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Moreover, April 19, 2024, is likely to be the day GTA 6's second trailer comes out.

The same post also proposes an August 2024 release date for the upcoming title's gameplay trailer. However, the absence of any credible source makes this leak hard to trust. Back in November 2023, reputed Rockstar insider and data miner, Tez2, suggested a Spring 2025 release date for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Tez2 expects a Spring 2025 release for the upcoming title (Image via Tez2)

Additionally, announcements made during Take-Two Interactive's 2023 earnings calls seemingly hint at a Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) release window for the next entry. While the rumored February 2025 release date falls within FY25, there is no way to confirm it as an accurate date.

Hence, readers are advised to take the dates mentioned in @PainkillerH20's X with a grain of salt. They should only trust information coming directly from Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

That said, it is interesting to see that a separate release date, April 11, 2025, has been proposed for GTA 6 Online, the sequel's currently unconfirmed multiplayer mode. While Grand Theft Auto Online was released a few weeks after Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode came out, whether the studio will employ a similar approach for the next title's multiplayer segment remains to be seen.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode hasn't been officially announced, the sequel not having an Online mode seems highly unlikely.

Until more information about GTA 6 is officially revealed, players can continue grinding GTA Online. A Wildlife Photography Challenge debuted in the multiplayer's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions recently, tasking players with photographing various animals and birds in the game in exchange for cash and RP.

