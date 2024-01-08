7 ways GTA 6 Online can become a rightful successor

GTA 6 is set to release next year. While the first trailer didn't reveal anything about an online mode, the game not having one seems highly unlikely, especially after the success of its prequel's multiplayer. The important question here, though, is what would make this potential online mode a true successor of Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, better known as Grand Theft Auto Online.

While Rockstar Games likely has its own plans, fans have a list of improvements they would like to see. On that note, let's look at seven ways Grand Theft Auto 6 Online can become a rightful successor of the current multiplayer title.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Introduction of cross-play and 6 other ways GTA 6 Online can become a rightful successor

1) Better security against hackers

Grand Theft Auto Online has been plagued by hackers and modders for a long time, especially the PC version. While things have improved in the past, the problem hasn't been eradicated completely.

In fact, recent reports suggest that modders have found a way into the game's PS4 sessions. An important factor that Grand Theft Auto 6 Online needs to focus on is having better security against modders and hackers.

2) Diverse missions

One of the features of GTA 6 Online should be diverse missions. For instance, missions related to Grand Theft Auto Online's different businesses or DLCs are basically identical. They offer little variety, making them boring over time.

If Rockstar is able to enhance mission variety in the sequel's online mode, it would be a major improvement over the current title. Such details about the multiplayer might be revealed in the second GTA 6 trailer, but that remains to be seen.

3) Introduction of cross-play

The introduction of cross-play in GTA 6 Online would really help establish it as a rightful successor. Grand Theft Auto Online can only be played with those on the same platform, and it doesn't seem like this will change.

However, introducing cross-play in the sequel's online mode would allow the entire community to interact with each other. On a smaller scale, it would let those in a social circle on different platforms enjoy the game together.

4) Simple yet effective

Grand Theft Auto Online often becomes a grind instead of offering players a fun way of interacting with others. While there is place for healthy competition, the element of entertainment should not be ignored.

This is an area where Rockstar can take inspiration from GTA 4 multiplayer. It wasn't as expansive as Grand Theft Auto Online, but it was quite fun and is still active on some platforms.

5) Less returning content

With Grand Theft Auto Online being a decade old, its successor will need to breathe life to make things exciting for the playerbase. One way of achieving this is having less returning content. Old content can be reintroduced in the future, but it should feel new, at least in the early days.

Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode should also offer something unique, especially with its female protagonist. Fans, meanwhile, have been trying to determine the voice actor for Lucia in GTA 6.

6) Map expansions

The lack of map expansions has also contributed to making Grand Theft Auto Online a little boring over time. Hence, Rockstar should look to eventually expand Leonida's boundaries.

The studio could either add entirely new areas or those featured in older titles, like Liberty City. The same can be done in its story mode via DLCs involving GTA 6 characters.

7) Offering better payouts

There are many activities in GTA Online that, despite being fun, don't pay well. This results in players grinding more profitable missions that ultimately feel like a chore.

Rockstar has also nerfed payouts of some activities, diminishing their appeal. Doing the opposite could make for more fun gameplay and may even encourage players to explore different avenues of getting rich in-game instead of repeatedly grinding the same tasks.

