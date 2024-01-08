GTA 6 Lucia's rumored actor Manni L. Perez posts on Instagram, gets a like from GTA 4's Luis Lopez: Report

The actor behind the GTA 6 character Lucia remains a mystery, as Rockstar Games hasn’t revealed the details yet. However, fans believe American actress and voice artist Manni L. Perez plays the protagonist's role in the upcoming title.

The rumor of her involvement was further stirred up today when the actress posted a picture on her Instagram account, which reportedly got a like from the actor behind the GTA 4 character Louis Lopez.

GTA 6’s Lucia might be Manni L. Perez as fans find similarities between the two

As can be seen in the above screenshot, the rumored actor behind GTA 6's character Lucia, Manni L. Perez, posted a picture of herself with the following caption:

“Get in the gym”

The report claimed that Mario D’Leon, the actor behind Grand Theft Auto 4’s character Luis Lopez, liked the post. However, the interaction cannot be seen by the time of the writing of this article, but he does follow Manni L. Perez on Instagram.

While this could mean nothing related to Grand Theft Auto 6 characters, fans have been linking the actress's involvement with the upcoming game by Rockstar Games for quite some time. On December 25, 2023, the rumor first sparked on social media, where fans pointed out similarities between the actress and the fictional character shown in the game’s official trailer.

Here are some of the things fans shared on the X, stirring the rumor:

Fans are advised to take the report with a grain of salt until the developer Rockstar Games officially discloses information about various actors involved in the upcoming title. They can expect GTA 6 trailer 2 to be released later this year, revealing more about the next entry in the series.

The game’s first trailer, named Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1, was released on December 5, 2023, and revealed the first look of the returning Vice City, Lucia protagonist, and other details. The video, which is around a minute and a half long, has garnered over 165 million views on YouTube so far, building great momentum.

While the Florida Joker controversy looks far from over, gamers can expect Rockstar Games to share more details about the upcoming game before it's officially released in 2025.

