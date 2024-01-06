10 features GTA 6 must introduce in the series

GTA 6 is on the horizon with Rockstar Games' announcement about its 2025 release. While the Grand Theft Auto community is thrilled and desperately waiting for the developers to roll out the upcoming title, fans wish to see certain features and changes. Since Rockstar has promised that the game will be better than anything they've made before, everyone has high hopes for what will come.

Fans also have suggestions that will greatly benefit the studio and the upcoming title. This article has compiled the 10 most sought-after features that Rockstar Games should implement in GTA 6.

10 amazing features that GTA 6 should have

1) Realistic cop AI

Cops and the wanted system have been a crucial part of the Grand Theft Auto titles. However, they have received several overhauls that sometimes worked (like in GTA 4) and sometimes didn't.

So, it's time Rockstar Games brought a huge change with GTA 6 and made this system realistic. One leaked gameplay footage showcased an intense police chase that has given fans hope that things might improve in the upcoming title.

2) Characters getting affected by the environment

GTA titles never had any special character interactions with the game's environment. While they do get killed if they're too near to an explosion, it doesn't affect them in the slightest if they're outside the blast radius.

Rockstar Games could implement a feature from Watch Dogs where nearby explosions make the character stumble and regain balance as they walk away. This greatly adds to the game's realism, which GTA 6 should be aiming for.

3) Efficient hacking system

Another feature that Rockstar could take from Watch Dogs is the hacking ability. Aiden can use his phone to hack traffic lights, NPC phones, barriers, etc.

Since GTA 6 plans to be realistic and better than its predecessors, a similar feature would work quite well. Fans would love the ability to hack into cars and stop them dead on the track.

4) Realistic weapon holstering

Equipping/unequipping a weapon in Grand Theft Auto titles magically disappears or conjures them from thin air. While this does not affect the gameplay in any sense, a more realistic approach would be appreciated by the community.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has great features, and Arthur carrying guns on his back or keeping them on his horse makes it better than everything that Rockstar has produced so far.

5) Realistic pre-mission prep

The mission preparations in GTA 5 are generally the protagonists meeting at a location and picking one of the two ways a heist/robbery/mission can be done. While some require the players to complete extra tasks, they are neither realistic nor detailed.

So, players could use a more natural approach toward mission prep where characters need to scout the area, add booby traps, or hide useful items for missions inside the target building for future use.

6) Ability to make explosives by collecting raw materials

While this is more of an RPG element, several GTA 6 fans would like to have it in the upcoming title. At the moment, there are pre-made explosives that players can purchase from the shop and need to visit them to re-stock.

However, the ability to create similar explosives in the protagonist's apartment/hideout would add much more realism to the criminal aspect of the Grand Theft Auto series.

7) A money laundering feature

Earning and keeping money has become easier with each new Grand Theft Auto game. Players can amass millions of dollars through one business without having to move the cash.

However, Rockstar can adopt one of the features from Scarface: The World is Yours, where players can invest in various legitimate businesses like Banks or food stalls to earn and launder their money.

8) Random weather system that affects the difficulty of missions

Grand Theft Auto titles have a variety of weather conditions that randomly change from sunny to stormy. However, except for a few pre-scripted scenarios, the weather does not affect a mission's difficulty.

This feature would be quite cool. For example, a load-hauling mission would become extremely difficult during snowy or stormy weather, while stealth missions would have more chances of success at night or during a thunderstorm.

9) Parkour and athletic combat

Fans have been requesting the developers to add more parkour to the Grand Theft Auto games. While some have basic features like climbing walls or scaling rooftops, they are not satisfying enough to be called proper parkour.

This is one thing that GTA 6 could take from the Dying Light franchise and how they handle parkour and athletic combat. For those unaware, players can use a variety of aerial and other highly athletic moves to take down enemies without using any weapon. This would bring something fresh to the GTA combat.

10) Intricate character customization

While Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has several amazing features and offers a variety of character customization, most of the other titles in the series are pretty bland in this department. This is something that GTA 6 can adopt from games like Cyberpunk 2077.

The level of character customization that it offers is on another level and allows the players to feel more connected to the characters they have created. The upcoming title will benefit greatly by adding this feature.

It's time for Rockstar Games to discard all the unnecessary features in GTA games and polish the good ones.

