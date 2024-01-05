5 unnecessary things Rockstar should dispose of for GTA 6

GTA 6 may still be a year away, but the Grand Theft Auto franchise has come a long way. Over the years, the series has experimented with plenty of features and quirks, which were then improved, downgraded, or removed. Rockstar has also added several features or changes to the games that many fans have criticized. At this point, with years of community feedback, they should know what the fans want and don't want.

As such, there are many things in the franchise which range from being unnecessary to absolutely annoying. This article will list some of these features that GTA 6 should avoid bringing back, including the poorly made stealth feature, annoying phone calls, Shark Cards, and more.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things Rockstar should not include in GTA 6

1) Stealth mode

Now, this doesn't imply that GTA 6 shouldn't have any stealth at all, but that it shouldn't be as half-baked as in Grand Theft Auto 5. In this game, instead of crouching down, the protagonists can enter what's known as Stealth Mode, where they walk slower. However, it's not as useful as it sounds and shouldn't be featured in the next game.

Enemies can still detect the protagonists pretty easily in stealth mode, and it doesn't make sense to walk at a different pace instead of crouching down. Although the characters can crouch while in cover, they can't do so while walking. The 2022 GTA 6 leaks showed that players can crouch and go prone, which seems like a step in the right direction. Now, all it needs is a revamped stealth system to go along with this.

2) Incessant phone calls

The most annoying feature of GTA Online is the constant phone calls from various in-game NPCs. This results from a decade's content being added to the game, as with almost every update, an NPC calls the player to inform them about it. Now, recent updates to the game changed the frequency of these phone calls, but they're not completely gone.

This should definitely be on the list of things GTA 6 should avoid, as it would make the multiplayer experience much more pleasing. Simply replacing phone calls with emails would be much easier to deal with, as players don't need to be reminded about the same stuff repeatedly.

3) Shark Cards

The best-case scenario for the multiplayer mode in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be to have no monetizations. However, Take-Two is unlikely to remove microtransactions entirely from a venture as profitable as Grand Theft Auto. What they could do to please the community is remove any pay-to-win aspects from microtransactions, namely Shark Cards.

Shark Cards are like an instant boost that skips through all grinding in Grand Theft Auto Online, and they often allow players to acquire ridiculously overpowered vehicles pretty easily. However, another effect of Shark Cards is that they rapidly inflate the in-game economy, making all purchases more expensive. Removing Shark Cards would be a major change for GTA 6 if Rockstar decides to do so.

4) Unskippable cutscenes

Much like the constant phone calls, another annoying GTA Online feature is the unskippable cutscenes. When buying a property and starting a new DLC, the game will forcibly show some excruciatingly long and boring cutscenes that don't serve any purpose. The plot could be explained in real-time instead, and the rest of the details can be filled in through text.

Most of the time, players don't care about all the characters and their motivations in Grand Theft Auto Online, as the story writing is nowhere near as good as singleplayer. This is one aspect that previous games in the series did better than GTA 5, as the Story Mode also has some unnecessarily long cutscenes.

5) Empty buildings

If there's nothing to interact with inside a building, it's better not to include it. This is one lesson Rockstar should learn from Grand Theft Auto 5, as the sprawling map has plenty of places with absolutely nothing to do. Some places, like the Blaine County Savings Bank and Vangelico, have detailed interiors because they're associated with missions.

However, the Pacific Standard Bank, for instance, has a detailed interior, but there's nothing to do there in Story Mode. There are many more large, empty interiors that serve no purpose, like the Airport and the Docks. GTA 6 should take inspiration from San Andreas in this regard and include interactable interiors like gyms, casinos, residential homes for burglaries, and more.

