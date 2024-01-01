7 things GTA 6 should avoid at all costs

There is a long list of things that Grand Theft Auto fans want to see in Rockstar Games' next release, GTA 6. However, there are also some things that the title should avoid at all costs. Staying away from them may help elevate the highly anticipated sequel's overall quality, allowing it to deliver one of the best possible gaming experiences ever.

Whether they will be a part of the upcoming game can only be confirmed once it releases in 2025. Nevertheless, let's look at 7 things that GTA 6 must avoid at all costs.

Microtransactions and 6 more things GTA 6 should avoid at all costs

1) A big but empty map

The GTA 6 map is heavily rumored to be the biggest in the series so far. It will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is likely based on Florida, and one of its confirmed cities is Vice City. However, leaks suggest that there might be more.

Therefore, the developer must ensure that there are plenty of things to do in the sequel's map. This includes not only side activities but also enterable buildings.

2) Abandoning the story mode

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles ever. Sadly, the developer completely abandoned its story mode in favor of its multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online. The latter has received DLCs regularly in the last decade, but nothing was added to the former.

The recent GTA 5 source code leak revealed that there were multiple canceled story mode DLCs, which upset countless fans. The developer must avoid repeating this and add new content to GTA 6 story mode periodically.

3) Microtransactions

Grand Theft Auto 6 must avoid integrating microtransactions or adopting a pay-to-win model. Its prequel's online mode features Shark Cards that one can buy with real-world currency to acquire in-game cash anytime. Many are against this system as it provides an unfair advantage to their buyers.

Hence, the next game steering clear of microtransactions would be much appreciated by the fans. However, seeing how profitable Shark Cards have been for Rockstar, it seems unlikely this will be the case.

4) Futuristic vehicles

GTA Online vehicles like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II and the Imponte Deluxo should not return in Grand Theft Auto 6. While some may find weaponized flying bikes and cars fun, most agree they don't have a place in this franchise.

Even if Rockstar plans to reintroduce them in the sequel, its story mode should be as grounded and realistic as possible.

5) No variation in side activities

GTA 6 story length is rumored to be around 35 to 40 hours. If true, it will be the longest entry in the series yet, but Rockstar should still put in various side activities that one can engage in. This includes not only sports and side missions but also random events.

Grand Theft Auto 5 also has random events and side quests, but many feel quite similar narrative-wise and aren't different from basic story mode missions. Therefore, the developer should ensure the sequel's side activities are unique.

6) The same mission design

While Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular gaming brands in existence and generally means high quality, it cannot be denied that Rockstar's mission design has been the same for a long time. Reinventing the wheel to some extent can help the upcoming game feel fresh.

7) Not releasing on PC

Fans have crafted some amazing mods for Grand Theft Auto 5's PC version that have helped them experience the same old game in new ways. Therefore, Rockstar should also release the next installment on PC, allowing talented members of the gaming community to show their creativity.

As of this article, GTA 6 has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That said, it may be released on PC a little later, like many previous Rockstar Games titles.

