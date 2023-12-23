5 amazing GTA 5 mods to try before GTA 6 (PC)

There's plenty of time to mess around in GTA 5 before its sequel releases. Although the former is now 10 years old, mods help the game keeping it fresh and delivering an experience like never before.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has several mods to choose from on PC, from altering in-game characters to upgrading graphics and adding new areas to its map. The best thing about mods is that they are designed by some of the most talented fans of the game, and most of them are free to download.

So, let's take a look at five amazing Grand Theft Auto 5 PC mods to try before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Liberty City V Remix and 4 more amazing GTA 5 mods for PC to try before GTA 6

1) Natural Vision Evolved

Natural Vision Evolved is a graphics mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC, making several changes aspects like standard visual effects, environment, weather and lighting systems, ambient colors, textures, buildings, and vegetation. In a nutshell, the mod greatly upgrades the look and feel of this 2013 game.

Its December 2023 update added Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), improved weapon flashes, and a lot more to the mod. So, anyone bored of Grand Theft Auto 5's vanilla visual effects should give it a try.

Download Link

2) Prison Mod

Whenever players get arrested in Grand Theft Auto games, they respawn outside a police station in a couple of seconds. However, installing the Prison Mod in GTA 5 lets players experience what happens in between, adding an interesting new dimension to the 2013 title's gameplay.

To get to prision, one must get arrested or press F12 on their keyboard if their wanted level is higher than one star. They can take part in some activities inside, and get out by escaping or via bail.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer also began with its protagonist, Lucia, in prison. However, the trailer also gave rise to the infamous GTA 6 controversy involving the Florida Joker.

Download Link

3) Liberty City V Remix

Los Santos and Blaine County form one of the biggest Grand Theft Auto maps ever made. But players have had a decade to explore it, and Rockstar Games never added new areas. Nevertheless, Grand Theft Auto 4's setting, Liberty City, can be added to the GTA 5 map via the Liberty City V Remix mod.

Once installed, players are free to explore the New York-based setting in Grand Theft Auto 5. The modded Liberty City map also features traffic that makes it feel more lively.

Download Link

4) Open All Interiors

The dearth of accessible interiors has been one of Grand Theft Auto 5's biggest drawbacks. While its map is big and there are plenty of buildings in Los Santos, many structures don't allow players inside. The Open All Interiors mod fixes this issue to a great extent.

This mod makes many interiors accessible in the game, such as the Lifeinvader office, Tequi-La-La, Sandy Shores Sheriff Department, Lester's house, and the Bahamas Mamas West nightclub.

Download Link

5) GTA 4 Vigilante Missions

Rockstar Games didn't add vigilante missions in GTA 5. This feature has been a part of several games in the series and was arguably best implemented in Grand Theft Auto 4. Hence, anyone looking for a similar experience can try the GTA 4 Vigilante Missions mod.

Once installed, players can access police computers in cop cars, much like in Grand Theft Auto 4, and then use it to either hunt down criminals or stop a variety of criminal activities.

Download Link

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you installed mods in GTA 5 before? Yes No 0 votes