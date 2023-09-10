5 incredibly satisfying missions in GTA 5 story mode

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is one of Rockstar Games' most successful titles, both critically and financially. The title's online mode has been largely responsible for its long-lasting popularity, but its story mode is highly enjoyable as well. It revolves around three distinct personalities, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, who get into all sorts of predicaments throughout the campaign.

The game features a variety of missions. While some are pretty fun to play, others can be quite frustrating. With its 10th anniversary approaching soon, let's take a look at five incredibly satisfying missions in GTA 5 story mode.

The Jewel Store Job and 4 more incredibly satisfying missions in GTA 5 story mode

1) Scouting the Port

Scouting the Port involves Trevor infiltrating the Port of Los Santos with Wade and his cousin, Floyd, to investigate a ship being guarded by Merryweather Security. However, to maintain his cover as a legitimate dock worker, Trevor must complete a few jobs like moving shipping containers using the Dock Handler.

Later on, he is tasked with operating a crane with extremely clunky controls to move some more shipping containers. All of this takes a considerable amount of time, making this GTA 5 mission seem like a chore. Thus, completing it provides players a sense of satisfaction and relief since they won't have to experience it again.

2) Meltdown

Michael fulfills one of his biggest dreams by working as a producer on a Solomon Richards film. He goes to its premiere with his son, Jimmy, and the night seems to be going just as expected. That is until Michael is informed about Merryweather agents attacking his wife and daughter back at their residence in Rockford Hills.

He immediately rushes home and defends his family from the corrupt private military in a dramatic fashion. For the most part, Michael's family is very dysfunctional and they are often seen arguing over one thing or the other. Seeing them united at the end of this mission is deeply satisfying.

Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything about Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, but it will be a pleasant surprise if they appear in the upcoming game as well.

3) The Jewel Store Job (Smart Approach)

The Jewel Store Job is one of many heists in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. Players can approach it in two ways, with the first being stealth-based (Smart Approach), while the other involves the crew going in all guns blazing (Loud Approach).

While both methods are pretty fun, the Smart Approach is incredibly satisfying. Franklin contaminates the Jewel Store's air conditioning with sleeping gas and the heist crew is able to rob the place without much hard work. Although there is a police chase at the end of this mission, it just makes the mission even more interesting.

4) Lamar Down

Lamar Davis is among the funniest Grand Theft Auto characters of all time. He aspires to be a gangster but often ends up getting himself into trouble. However, things get out of hand on one occasion when he gets kidnapped by the Ballas gang.

At that point, GTA 5's three protagonists, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, are locked in internal conflicts. But they unite to rescue Lamar, making for an incredibly satisfying and memorable moment in Rockstar Games's 2013 title.

5) The Third Way

While the lead characters of GTA 5 uniting in Lamar Down was satisfying, seeing them take out their enemies in the game's final mission is even better. The three protagonists are given a lot of trouble by infuriating characters like Devin Weston, Steve Haines, and Chinese mob boss, Wei Cheng.

The Third Way is an action-packed adventure where players switch from one protagonist to the other, overcoming hordes of enemies. They also take out the aforementioned people one by one, which provides a satisfying end to GTA 5's story mode.

