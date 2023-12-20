GTA 5 mod Natural Vision Evolved adds DLSS with the latest update

Natural Vision Evolved is one of GTA 5's best graphics mods. It enhances the game's visual effects to an incredibly high degree, and its December 2023 update has announced the integration of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). This technology is used to improve image quality and display higher resolution, exclusive to Nvidia's RTX graphics cards.

With its integration in the Natural Vision Evolved mod, players can experience Rockstar Games' 2013 title on PC like never before. In addition to DLSS, the mod's December 2023 update has announced various enhancements that will improve the overall quality of this decade-old video game.

DLSS added to GTA 5 Natural Vision Evolved mod with its December 2023 update

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Gtamen posted a screenshot that lists key features in Grand Theft Auto 5's Natural Vision Evolved mod's December 2023 update on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The addition of DLSS is one of the most notable features of this update, and it can greatly elevate the title's visual effects. Considering Grand Theft Auto 5 is now 10 years old, its standard graphics look a little dated. Luckily, this can be fixed on PC by installing the Natural Vision Evolved GTA 5 mod, developed by Razed Mods.

However, DLSS is not the only addition to the mod. The screenshot below reveals that improved weapon flashes, a new snowflake lens effect, and a Mega Christmas Content Pack are also part of Natural Vision Evolved's December 2023 update.

A screenshot of Grand Theft Auto 5 with the Natural Vision Evolved mod (Image via razedmods.com || Rockstar Games)

New, high-quality textures will also be added to the Redwood Lights Track in Blaine County's Grand Senora Desert. However, this change is only for Platinum Supporters.

Unfortunately, the Natural Vision Evolved mod can only be installed on PC; hence, those on consoles will have to enjoy the game in its standard form until its sequel is released in 2025. That said, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can now download GTA 5 for free on PS4 and PS5 from the Game Catalog.

