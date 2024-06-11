One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers: Zoro vs. Nusjuro begins as Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast ends

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers finally brought an end to a long break week for the series, which left readers hanging with the Gorosei having found the Transmission Transponder Snail’s location. Excitingly, these initial spoilers for the upcoming issue (first leaked on Tuesday, June 11, 2024) did see the group act on this information, except for one of their ranks.

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers reveal this exception to be Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, who allegedly starts a fight with Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates in the upcoming issue. Excitingly, the issue also seemingly sets up a connection between the pair via a subtle line about something Nusjuro notices regarding Zoro.

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk’s message end at the worst possible time

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers begin with the cover story, which sees Yamato continue his journey around Wano. He’s seen visiting Hyogoro and Nekomamushi, with the latter having stayed in Wano with Inuarashi following the Onigashima Raid. This is why Carrot, who was recently seen in the series, is now the leader of the Mokomo Dukedom on Zou.

The alleged spoilers then start the issue’s story content, which begins with more reactions on Hachinosu Island. It’s not specified whose reactions are seen here, but Blackbeard himself does appear later on in the issue, suggesting he and his crew could also be seen here. However, at worst, these reactions are likely from nameless pirates frequenting the island rather than anyone of significance from Blackbeard’s crew.

The focus then shifts to a hospital, where several SWORD members are seen recovering (presumably from the raid on Hachinosu Island led by Monkey D. Garp earlier in the arc).

Tashigi is speaking with Smoker, who says he’ll go to the hospital too. Spoilers don’t explain why, as Smoker is presumably uninjured due to not participating in the Hachinosu Raid. If this is the case, he likely has another reason for going to the hospital.

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk’s message continue, but it’s unspecified what’s said here. While speculative, this could suggest that there isn’t much more of any significance for Dr. Vegapunk to say at this time. This is further supported by the fact that as all of this is going on, the Gorosei are actively preparing to attack the Iron Giant, also known as the Ancient Robot, to end the broadcast.

However, one Gorosei seemingly doesn’t participate in these efforts, with the spoilers alleging that a fight between Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro and Roronoa Zoro begins in the issue. Excitingly, Nusjuro is said to recognize Zoro’s Sandai Kitetsu blade. While his exact reaction isn’t given in these initial spoilers, full summary spoilers should elaborate for more context.

One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers then claim that the rest of the Gorosei are surrounding the Iron Giant as Nusjuro deals with Zoro. At this moment, Dr. Vegapunk says he has a message for those who carry the “D.” in their name, such as protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Interestingly, it’s specified that Monkey D. Dragon, Marshall D. Teech (Blackbeard), and Sabo are seen here, potentially implying Sabo is also a D. Clan member.

In any case, Dr. Vegapunk begins to say “from amongst you are…,” but the Gorosei attack the Iron Giant at that moment, causing the broadcast to end prematurely and immediately. The spoilers conclude with the confirmation of no break following the issue’s release, as was previously leaked.

