One Piece: Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro's Yokai form debut finally answers this Wano curse question

The world of One Piece is filled with thrilling adventures, incredible characters, and secrets waiting to be discovered. During the Wano Country arc, fans had been on the edge of their seats, eager to learn the truth behind the mysterious curse that has plagued the land for so long.

Chapter 1111 of the manga introduces Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro's Yokai form, and this exciting reveal has shed light on the enigma surrounding the stolen sword, Shusui. This twist has captured the hearts and minds of readers as they dive deeper into the rich lore of One Piece.

One Piece: Shusui's theft and Wano's misfortune

Brook uses Ice-type attacks (Image via Shueisha)

The concept of swords holding the souls of their wielders was introduced in Chapter 643 of the One Piece manga. Brook, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates, revealed that he infuses his sword with the chilling energy of the underworld using the power of his soul. This fascinating revelation highlights the significance of swords in the One Piece universe and their potential to influence events through their spiritual connection with their wielde­rs.

In Chapter 1111, Nusjuro showcased a similar ability to free­ze opponents without leaving any wounds, re­miniscent of how Brook incapacitated Zeo during the Fishman Island arc. Nusjuro's unique powers, which parallel Brook's abilities, hint at a deeper connection between the two characters.

Brook as a Yokai (Image via Shueisha)

Later, during the Wano Country arc, Brook assumed the disguise of a vengeful Yokai, a ghostly spirit afflicted by hunger and cursing those he encountered. Coincidentally, Nusjuro's Bokatsu resembled a pale horseman of the apocalypse, an ominous figure often associated with death and famine in folklore.

The pale horseman is said to bring death with his sword and inflict famine wherever he goes, aligning with the misfortunes that befell Wano. This eerie connection between Brook's disguise, Nusjuro's Bokatsu, and the pale horseman of lore adds a haunting layer to the narrative, hinting at the potential for catastrophic events to unfold in Wano.

Gecko Moria as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Interestingly, Wano suffered greatly after the treasured sword Shusui was stolen by Gecko Moria. Misfortune struck the land, leading to death and hunger so severe that a woman was driven to attempt killing her own son in a harrowing incident that was censored in the anime adaptation. This disturbing connection between the theft of Shusui and the subsequent calamities that befell Wano suggests that the sword may have played a pivotal role in safeguarding the land from Nusjuro's curse or other malevolent forces.

The loss of this blade­ appears to have unleashe­d a torrent of misfortune upon the once­-prosperous nation, further emphasizing the­ spiritual significance of swords in the One Piece universe.

One Piece: Yamato's Shrine Pilgrimage and the Future of Wano

Yamato and Kozuki Momonosuke on One Piece manga's cover page (Image via Shueisha)

The One Piece manga also gave fans an exciting reve­lation on its cover page. Yamato plans to embark on a journey similar to a real-life Buddhist monk Kūkai's pilgrimage. This suggests Yamato will visit the shrine in Ringo that has Shusui, which could unravel the mysteries surrounding the sword, the curse, and Wano's fate.

Yamato's connection to the Kozuki clan and goal of liberating Wano make her crucial in uncovering the truth behind the country's troubles. Visiting the shrine may reveal vital information about Shusui, a curse tied to Nasjuro, and Wano's misfortunes. The upcoming chapters promise to delve deeper into this lore and expand the rich world of Wano.

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro strikes down Pacifista without hitting them (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece's author, Oda, consistently delivers intricate world-building. Fans can anticipate a wealth of new insights and a deeper exploration of Wano country as Yamato's pilgrimage unfolds. The journey holds the potential to shed light on pivotal mysteries and further enrich the already captivating narrative surrounding Wano and its legendary sword.

Final thoughts

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro's new form in One Piece reveals more about Wano's curse. Yamato's shrine trip may explain Wano's past, Shusui's role, and how to end the curse. As the story continues, fans await these revelations about this intriguing world. Eiichiro Oda crafts a gripping tale with every plot twist as fans eagerly follow this thrilling journey.