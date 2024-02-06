One Piece: Is Shusui a better sword than Enma? Explored

In One Piece, Roronoa Zoro is renowned as one of the most overpowered anime characters and strongest swordsmen, wielding the unique 'Three Sword Style' technique in which he utilizes three swords. This swordplay has been self-developed by Zoro since he was little and has now become something the whole world fears.

Throughout his journey in One Piece, Zoro has been on a journey to find the best swords to add to his three-sword collection for his dream of becoming the strongest swordsman in the world.

Enma and Shusui stand out as two of the strongest swords in One Piece, with the former still being used by Zoro and the latter no longer with him. As Zoro spent most of his time nurturing Shusui and using it, does that mean this sword is better than the Enma?

One Piece: Is Shusui a more refined sword as compared to Enma?

In the world of One Piece, swords are categorized based on their grade, with the strongest ones being the great-grade swords and the supreme-grade swords. With the latter being stronger than the former, the ultimate test of how strong a sword is depends on its user.

Roronoa Zoro, the deuteragonist of One Piece, uses his three swords in combat. So, even if one of these swords is missing, Zoro cannot use his legendary swordplay. The first 'strong' sword that Zoro got was the Wado Ichimonji, as passed down to him by his former suidojo after his childhood friend Kuina passed away.

This sword is one of the 21 great-grade swords that was forged by Shimotzuki Kozaburo and is still part of Zoro's arsenal. The second sword Zoro got was Sandai Kitetsu, which he got in Loguetown after bargaining his own arm against this sword.

This sword is simply a 'grade sword,' but what makes it stand out is that it is a 'cursed sword (can make its user weak with his luck and vice versa).' Due to this, this sword still stands with Zoro to this day.

Yubashiri being offered to Zoro by a sword seller (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, the third sword of Zoro has been replaced twice, and according to fans, every time it gets replaced by a stronger sword. The first was Yubashiri, also acquired during the Loguetown arc. This sword was a grade lower than a 'great grade sword' and was destroyed during the Marineford arc.

Yubashiri was replaced by Shusui, which was passed down to Zoro by the legendary swordsman Ryuma during the Thriller Bark arc. Just like Wado Ichimonji, Shusui was also a great-grade sword due to its unique attribute as a black blade (infused with Haki).

After traveling to Wano, Shusui was robbed from Zoro and returned to the grave of its real owner, Ryuma. Fortunately, here in the Wano arc, Zoro found a replacement for Shusui in the form of Enma, previously owned by Kaido. Enma and Shusui are both great-grade swords, but it is unknown as to what type of sword Enma is.

Enma draining Zoro's Haki (Image via Toei Animation)

Shusui is a black blade, meaning it is one of the strongest ones (as it is infused with Haki). On the other hand, Enma drains its user's Haki (unlike any sword seen in the series), and its level depends on its user's power level.

So, Enma could be considered stronger than Shusui, considering the owner of these swords is someone like Zoro, who is one of the strongest Haki users in One Piece. He can feed Enma as much Haki as he wants and make it stronger.

Enma, a potential supreme-grade sword

So far, Zoro has ventured into every grade of sword in hopes of achieving a holy trinity of strongest swords for his 'Three Sword Style,' but he has yet to venture into the greatest grade sword category: the supreme-grade sword.

Fans speculate that Enma is a black sword, presuming it hasn't been awakened yet. As soon as Zoro awakens it and it becomes black, it could upgrade from a great-grade sword to a supreme-grade sword.