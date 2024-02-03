One Piece: Is Nefertari Vivi actually a member of the Clan of D.? Explained

The enigmatic Will of D. stands as a mystery in the world of One Piece, focusing on individuals whose names bear the initial "D." These individuals are considered natural-born enemies of the Celestial Dragons and consistently find themselves at the center of significant, world-altering events.

In One Piece chapter 1085, titled The Death of Nefertari Cobra, a startling revelation unfolded, shedding light on Nefertari Vivi's connection to the Clan of D. This chapter unveiled that her ancestor, Nefetari Lily, who reigned as the Queen of Arabasta Kingdom during the Void Century, also bore the initial D. in her name.

Why Nefertari Vivi is a member of the Clan of D. in One Piece? Explained

Nefertari Lily, Cobra and Vivi (Image via Toei Animation)

Trafalgar D. Law once confidently predicted that the "D" would once again blow up a storm, and with each passing day, his words gain greater prominence. Since that declaration, Monkey D. Luffy has defeated powerful pirates like Doflamingo, Kaido, and Big Mom, and is currently fighting on Egghead against Saturn and Kizaru.

Fellow members of the Clan of D. have also had a significant impact on the storyline, with Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) defeating Trafalgar D. Law, Monkey D. Garp going all out against the Blackbeard Pirates to save Coby, and Monkey D. Dragon carrying forward with his plans to bring down the World Government and eliminate all Celestial Dragons.

Rocks D. Xebec and Gol D. Roger as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Pirate King Gol D. Roger was also a part of the Clan of D., and he took part in the infamous God Valley Incident, teaming up with Garp to defeat Rocks D. Xebec, the Captain of the Rocks Pirates, a pirate crew that consisted of Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shiki.

It was revealed in One Piece chapter 1085 that Nefertari Vivi is a part of this Clan of D. Nefertari Cobra revealed in this chapter that their ancestor, Nefertari Lily, who reigned as the Queen of Arabasta during the Void Century, also bore the initial D. This makes Cobra, Vivi, and Lily members of this infamous Clan of D.

Imu as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 1085, Imu responded to some of Cobra's questions, revealing that D. is the moniker of their ancient enemy. They also mentioned that in recent times, the name has surfaced more frequently, even though many who carry the name aren't aware of its true meaning.

Imu also lamented at the fact that they only have to endure this irritation due to the blunder made by Queen Lily 800 years ago—a blunder similar to the one made by the scholars of Ohara who were investigating the Void Century. According to Imu, without this blunder from Lily, there would be no pirates chasing the pone glyphs all over the One Piece world in search of treasure.

Cobra and Sabo as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu also raised doubts about whether Lily's scattering of relics worldwide was a mistake or part of a larger plan. Knowing the truth lies in Lily's letter, Imu ordered Cobra to read her full name.

Realizing the dire situation, Cobra knew he wouldn't escape alive. He eventually revealed that Queen Lily's true name was Nefertari D. Lily, and shortly after disclosing the letter's contents, Cobra was killed.

Now counted among the last of the Nefertari family and aligned with the Clan of D., Vivi managed to escape Mary Geoise with Wapol's assistance. She is currently on the run from Imu and the Five Elders and will have to endure many hardships with her inherited and indomitable Will of D.