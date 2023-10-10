One Piece chapter 1095's God Valley flashback will be the greatest (and nothing comes close)

One Piece chapter 1095 promises thrilling revelations as Eiichiro Oda delves into the enigmatic history of God Valley. Early spoilers for this chapter have revealed valuable insights into the true purpose of the island of God Valley and its involvement in the termination of tribes.

One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers reveal that a young Saint Figarland Garling will appear, and Kuma's race will be unveiled. These major revelations have convinced fans that the highly anticipated God Valley flashback will surpass every other flashback created by Oda in the past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1095.

One Piece chapter 1095's God Valley flashback is set to be one of the greatest reveals ever made by Oda

As per the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1095, this upcoming chapter will include a God Valley flashback. In this flashback, it will be revealed that Celestial Dragons used to organize a tournament on the God Valley island in the past, where they'd make people from different races fight each other. This tournament determines the termination of tribes.

This God Valley flashback will also feature a young Figarland Garling, who, it turns out, looks exactly like Shanks despite having a different hairstyle. Garling, being a lot younger in this flashback, will be seen without his moon-shaped beard. The race of Bartholomew Kuma, his backstory, and how his father died will also likely be revealed in this flashback.

According to additional One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers, God Valley is apparently situated in the West Blue. These spoilers also clarify that God Valley is merely the setting for the tournament and is not directly connected to Kuma.

These shocking revelations have left fans with more theories about the God Valley incident than before, as the picture is slowly making sense. The spoilers have led to fans speculating about the connection that Kuma's race has with the tournament on God Valley.

One popular theory states that Kuma was a slave in God Valley, and this is where he met with Monkey D. Dragon, who accompanied his father, Garp, to that island in that confrontation with the Rocks Pirates 38 years ago. No written records exist of the battle between the Rocks Pirates and the allied forces of Garp and Roger, so this could be how Kuma and Dragon met.

The reason Rocks D. Xebec, Captain of the Rocks Pirates, attacked God Valley all those years ago could be because he wanted to bring down the Celestial Dragons who frequented the island so that a new world order would emerge.

Rocks dreamt of becoming the King of the World; to accomplish this, he'd need to take on the Celestial Dragons. This makes it understandable that he attacked God Valley with his entire crew, including pirates such as Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido.

Now Figarland looking like Shanks is another major hint by Oda that Shanks is a lot more connected to the World Government than he lets on. A father-son relationship between Figarland and Shanks may exist, but nothing has been revealed yet.

For now, fans are excited that One Piece chapter 1095 will feature a young Figarland. Fans believe he played a role in quelling Rock's attack on God Valley and hope future chapters will verify this theory.

One popular fan theory suggests that the God Valley tournament caused the extinction of powerful races, such as the Lunarians, and may have also led to the death of Kuma's father.

God Valley lies at the heart of some of the most profound mysteries within the One Piece series, and it's truly thrilling to witness Oda gradually unveil these mysteries. One Piece chapter 1095 is already shaping into a memorable installment that will provide long-awaited answers to the questions fans have held for so long.

