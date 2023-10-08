One Piece Chapter 1095: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1095 is set to release on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Saint Jaygarcia Saturn having officially made his move, fans are incredibly excited to see how the Egghead Island arc develops next.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1095 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1095, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1095 set to begin fight between Saturn and Sanji’s group as Luffy vs Kizaru takes a break

One Piece Chapter 1095 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, October 16, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1095 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 16, 2023

Chapter 1094 recap

One Piece Chapter 1094 began with the Pacifista beginning to attack the Marines per Vegapunk Atlas’ orders. Bonney also continued her assault on the Marines, now knowing that the Pacifista was on her side, before being cornered by Vice Admiral Bluegrass. Thankfully, Sanji appeared in the nick of time, saving her and rushing her back to the VegaTank 8.

Meanwhile, in the Labo-Stratum, Kizaru claimed he couldn’t keep fighting with Luffy if he wanted to accomplish his goal. Luffy responded that stopping Kizaru from accomplishing his goal was his own goal. Suddenly, an ominous aura was felt by the strong warriors currently on the island, as a voice ordered the Pacifista units to stop attacking. A circle was then seen appearing on the island, as it was announced that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn would be making landfall.

Black flame and lightning then erupted out of the circle, as what seemed to be Saint Saturn’s Devil Fruit form appeared. Kizaru then hit the cloud road the VegaTank 8 was on, causing it to crash into Saturn’s location.

Luffy then arrived, using the last of his Gear 5 power to hit Kizaru before transforming back to normal. The chapter ended with Saturn calling Luffy Nika, as Sanji’s group got out of the VegaTank and Bonney attacked Saturn with a sword.

What to expect (speculative)

With Luffy seemingly out of commission for the time being, One Piece chapter 1095 should primarily focus on Sanji’s group and their efforts against Saint Saturn. This is especially likely considering that Bonney has already attacked the Gorosei member, albeit with what is likely little more than a papercut to him.

One Piece chapter 1095 should also give some focus to Zoro versus Lucci with Luffy and Kizaru’s fight seemingly taking a short break. Within this focus, fans will likely see Zoro try to end the fight with Lucci very quickly, in order to be able to head to Saturn’s location and ensure the safety of the Straw Hat crew.

