One Piece chapter 1094: Saint Saturn's transformation sets up major Sanji fight while Luffy vs Kizaru reaches its end

One Piece chapter 1094’s scanlations were released on Thursday, October 5, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the translated upcoming issue for the series. While these translations are fan-made, and obviously unofficial as a result, they typically prove to be accurate when compared to the official translations.

Thus, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1094’s events as if they were canon, with plenty of unexpected developments to unwrap from this seemingly intriguing issue. It seems that Sanji is set to have the matchup of his life against a transformed Gorosei member, with Luffy versus Kizaru also reaching an end (albeit a likely temporary one).

One Piece chapter 1094 sets up the start of the Egghead Incident with a truly unique fight

One Piece chapter 1094: Authority established

Bonney as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1094 begins with Vegapunk Atlas telling the Pacifista to begin fighting the Marines on Egghead Island. This is followed by an outline of the authority hierarchy for the Pacifista, which confirms that the Vegapunks outrank authority chip holders. However, it also establishes that the Vegapunks can be outranked by the Gorosei, one of whom is currently at Egghead Island.

The issue then sees the Pacifista receiving the order and attacking the Marines as a result, with the Marines realizing that this means at least one of the Vegapunks have left the Frontier Dome. They then spot the VegaTank 8 driving down to the surface, with Atlas, Franky, Sanji, and Dr. Vegapunk himself within.

Dr. Vegapunk explains that they can drive straight down on the clouds due to the tires also being made of the same kind of cloud, which allows it to stick to itself. Sanji then says he has found Jewelry Bonney, going ahead to save her since the VegaTank 8 is too slow for his liking. One Piece chapter 1094 then sees Bonney recognize that the Pacifista are now on her side, and decides to begin fighting the Marines once again.

Bonney then shoots at some nearby Marines, in an attack she calls Near–Death Experience. This causes the soldiers to begin hallucinating their own deaths, causing the Vice Admiral with the long chin to ask them what’s wrong as Bonney escapes. She then runs into a Pacifista who says it won’t let her pass, causing her to question how this can be possible.

One Piece chapter 1094 then reveals that Vice Admiral Bluegrass, the old lady, is using her Ride-Ride Fruit to hijack and control the Pacifista. She then has the Pacifista fire a laser at Bonney, since killing her will reverse the aging effects on her subordinates. However, Bonney is unable to dodge, paralyzed by her father’s visage before her.

Thankfully, Sanji saves her in the nick of time, reminding her to keep a cool head. The other Vice Admiral from before then appears, using his sea-shell tipped staff to try and attack the pair. Fortunately, the VegaTank 8 arrives at this moment, allowing the group to begin heading back to the Frontier Dome, with Bonney successfully rescued.

One Piece chapter 1094 then cuts to the Labo-Stratum, where Luffy and Kizaru are both still fighting to the point of both panting. Kizaru comments on how he has a job to do, which he won’t be able to finish if he keeps playing around with Luffy. The latter responds by saying that keeping Kizaru occupied enough to stop him from killing Dr. Vegapunk is his job.

Kizaru takes this opportunity to fly away from Luffy, prompting the latter to chase after him. However, Kizaru, Luffy, Zoro, Rob Lucci, Jinbe, and others on the island suddenly stop in place after sensing something amiss on Egghead. A command to the Pacifista to cease all action immediately is then heard across the island.

One Piece chapter 1094: The attack of the Gorosei

One Piece chapter 1094 then cuts back to the VegaTank 8, where they realize that the Pacifista aren’t trying to protect them anymore. She asks them if they forgot their orders, before realizing that the Gorosei do have a higher authority clearance than the Vegapunks do. A magic circle is then seen appearing on the island, while Dr. Vegapunk says they must hurry back since something is coming.

An order is then issued to all the Marines, warning them that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei is about to make landfall on Egghead Island. A massive explosion of black flame and black lightning then erupts from the island, as the Marines receive another warning that anyone below the rank of Commodore needs to not look at Saturn. The message further warns that transgressors will not be forgiven.

One Piece chapter 1094 then reveals that those in the VegaTank 8 also heard the announcement, and now see something coming out of the nearby circle. One fodder Marine is shown looking at Saturn’s monstrous form, but his head then explodes shortly thereafter. The now-transformed Saturn then comments on how he almost can’t remember the last time he came to the surface.

Black Maria as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Saturn’s transformed form sees the lower half of his body become that of a giant spider, similar to Black Maria of the Beast Pirates. The spider legs also feature a swirling flame-like pattern. He also sports two massive horns, as well as a scarf of black flame clouds, similar to what Kaku and Lucci reveal in their Awakened forms. His face still appears human, but with exaggerated features, such as a larger nose.

As those in the VegaTank 8 marvel at what is now on Egghead Island, One Piece chapter 1094 sees Kizaru take a shot at them. Thankfully, he misses, but this does cause the vehicle to begin falling to the ground, right where Saturn is. As he lines up to take another shot, Luffy arrives, successfully stopping Kizaru from attacking the VegaTank 8.

Luffy then hits Kizaru with a Gum-Gum White Star Gun, which worries Kizaru, after he is hit with it. Luffy then reaches his Gear 5 limit, reverting to his old man form, as he falls from the sky. Saturn notices him as he falls, calling him Nika as he does so. Saturn’s attention is then diverted to the VegaTank 8, which crashes in front of him.

As Franky and Sanji check on Dr. Vegapunk and Atlas, Dr. Vegapunk comments on how this must be Saint Saturn, who confirms this while commenting on how the doctor is still alive. Bonney then angrily remembers someone ordering Dr. Vegapunk to transform her father, likely suggesting this to be Saturn. The chapter ends with her taking a sword and stabbing Saturn’s chest, crying as she does so.

One Piece chapter 1094: In summation

Overall, One Piece chapter 1094 is an exciting issue, which sets up major events on Egghead Island in the coming installments for the series. The issue also sets up additional backstory for Bonney and her father Bartholomew Kuma, assuming that Saturn is indeed the one who said the words Bonney remembered at the chapter’s end.

Chapter 1094 also does a good job of establishing that Luffy’s goal isn’t to beat Saturn, but to just occupy his time for long enough so that he misses the opportunity to kill Dr. Vegapunk. Likewise, this establishes that even when he is not trying to win outright, Luffy can still be an even match for an Admiral-level character, suggesting that Gear 5 can be even more powerful than what’s seen.

