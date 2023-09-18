10 characters guaranteed to show up in One Piece Live Action season 2

Widely praised for brilliantly blending One Piece's trademark features with the needs of a TV show, Netflix's live-action adaptation obtained an incredible success, which prompted the platform to immediately renew it for a season 2. With the first season retelling the East Blue Saga, with the only exception of Rogue Town, season 2 will restart from there, and then probably cover the entirety of the Baroque Works Saga, including all events set in Arabasta.

On that basis, here's ten One Piece characters who are guaranteed to be featured in the live-action's second season, in addition to Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, who are the original members of the Straw Hat crew.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece live-action series.

10 One Piece characters that will play a major role in season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation

1) Smoker

Smoker as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Smoker is the first Logia user to appear in the story. Owing to the Smoke-Smoke Fruit, he can manipulate smoke and transform his body into it. He is also skilled at wielding a jitte that due to his Seastone tip, which immediately weakens Devil Fruit users upon contact.

The Navy officer in charge of Rogue Town, Smoker is highly anticipated to be a major protagonist of Netflix's One Piece Live Action's season 2. In the manga, he easily beat Luffy, who only escaped because of Dragon's essential help.

As the Straw Hats headed to Arabasta, Smoker pursued them there. Righteous and honorable, Smoker recognized Luffy as a good person, a feeling that the pirate retaliated, giving birth to a bond of mutual respect that they would maintain despite their multiple fights.

After the timeskip, Smoker was promoted to Vice Admiral, eventually becoming the leader of the G-5 base in the New World.

2) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being the son of "Marine Hero" Monkey D. Garp, Dragon is the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army, the only organization that directly seeks to overthrow the tyrannical World Government.

As such, Dragon is renowned as the "World's Worst Criminal," and implied to be the man with the highest bounty ever awarded on his head. Although he is likely to be an outstanding individual who will play a major role in the story, Dragon has appeared just a few times in the One Piece series.

Dragon and Luffy share a father and son relationship, but they are yet to have a proper meeting. Still, as a man who fights for freedom, Dragon couldn't allow anyone to stop his own son's adventure, which is why he prevented Smoker from capturing Luffy in Rogue Town.

3) Laboon

Laboon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A whale that the Straw Hats met upon reaching Reverse Mountain, Laboon also befriended the Rumbar Pirates several decades ago. At the time, Laboon was a baby whale, so the Rumbar Pirates left her in Crocus' care, promising to return after completing their journey.

However, except for Brook, all the members of the crew tragically died. Still, they managed to record Laboon's favourite song in a Tone Dial, so that their beloved whale could hear them once Brook would meet her.

Crocus told Laboon's story to the Straw Hat Pirates. Seeing the whale hitting her head on Reverse Mountain to vent the frustration for her 50 years waiting, Luffy picked a fight with Laboon and then promised her that he would return someday to have a rematch.

This gave the whale a renewed sense of hope. In addition, Luffy painted the crew's Jolly Roger on Laboon's head, commenting that the drawing would wash away if the whale hit her head on Reverse Mountain further. The Straw Hats then parted ways with Laboon and Crocus and entered the Grand Line.

4) Nefertari Vivi

Nefertari Vivi under the guise of Miss Wednesday (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being the princess of Arabasta, Vivi is a selfless girl, who is willing to make any sacrifice to protect her homeland. She infiltrated Crocodile's Baroque Works, aiming to learn more about the organization's leader and goals.

After the events that took place in Whisky Peak, Vivi started traveling with the Straw Hat Pirates, who decided to help her stop the civil war in Arabasta and overcome the threat represented by the Baroque Works. With the crew's pivotal help, Vivi succeeded in saving her country.

Having to remain in Arabasta, she couldn't continue traveling with the crew as she would have liked to. Still, the Straw Hats consider Vivi and her pet Karoo as honorary crew members, with their bond of genuine friendship remaining intact.

Two years later, Vivi reappeared during the Levely. Following her escape from Mary Geoise, she is set to have a role in the current events.

5) Chopper

Chopper in Drum Island (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Born a reindeer, Chopper ate the Human-Human Fruit and developed the ability to think and behave like a human. After Luffy freed his homeland, the island of Drum, from the tyrannical despot Wapol, Chopper joined the Straw Hat Pirates as the crew's doctor.

Mentored by the eccentric but good-hearted Dr Hiriluk, who was like a father for him, Chopper developed a passion for the art of medicine. However, after Hiriluk's death, he learned the art under the tutelage of Dr Kureha.

Cute and naive, Chopper is frequently mistaken for the crew's pet. However, he is a physician who aims to cure all diseases in the world, as well as a capable hand-to-hand fighter, who can use pills called Rumble Balls to access special transformations.

6) Portgas D. Ace

Ace as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Worldwide famed as "Fire Fist" for being the user of the Logia-class Flame-Flame Fruit, which enables him to turn his body into fire and unleash flaming attacks, Ace was the son of Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King.

Took in by Garp as his grandson, Ace became the adoptive brother of Luffy and Sabo, with whom he grew up together. When he was young, Ace joined the Whitebeard Pirates and rose as one of the crew's most prominent members.

During the Arabasta arc, Ace and Luffy reunited after so much time. As Luffy's older brother, Ace was protective of him, a feeling to which the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates responded with fondness and admiration.

Seeking revenge against his former crewmember Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard," Ace ended up beaten and captured by him. He then tragically died during the Paramount War in Marineford, sacrificing his life to protect Luffy from Admiral Akainu.

7) Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin

Nico Robin as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the battle with Crocodile, Luffy was on the verge of death due to the effects of the Warlord's poisoned hook. Unexpectedly, Luffy was saved by a Baroque Works agent, Miss All Sunday, who gave him the antidote for the poison.

Pursued since her childhood for being a survivor from Ohara, as well as a person with the very rare ability to decipher Poneglyphs, Nico Robin eventually joined Crocodile's Baroque Works and took the codename of Miss All Sunday.

Understanding that Crocodile wanted to use her to find Pluton, an Ancient Weapon that could potentially destroy the world, Robin eventually decided to join the Straw Hats. Dreaming to learn the true history of the world, she became the crew's archaeologist.

At one point, Robin left the Straw Hats to protect them from the World Government. However, after seeing how they selflessly came to rescue her, she fully embraced her belonging to the crew, which she also supports using the powers of the Flower-Flower Fruit.

8) Mr 2 Bon Clay, aka Bentham

Bentham as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A prominent member of Crocodile's Baroque Works, Mr 2 "Bon Clay" ate the Clone-Clone Fruit, which enabled him to deceive people via mimicking abilities. As the Straw Hats arrived in Arabasta, Mr 2 fought against Sanji.

Showing great martial art skills, Mr 2 matched Sanji blow for blow, until he eventually ended up being beaten by the latter. Moved by the Straw Hat crew's beautiful comradery, Mr 2, whose true name is Bentham, decided to sacrifice himself to stop the Marines from pursuing the pirates.

As Luffy entered Impel Down in search of Ace, Bentham, who was jailed there, became a reliable friend and ally for him. Luffy and Bentham developed heartfelt carefulness to the point where the former Baroque Works member risked his life to protect Luffy from Magellan.

9) Mr 1, aka Daz Bones

Daz Bones as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An experienced assassin and bounty hunter, Daz Bones joined Baroque Works under the codename of Mr 1. Among the organization's male agents, a lower number directly corresponded to a stronger individual, making Mr 1 the most powerful subordinate of Crocodile, i.e., Mr 0.

Owing to the Dice-Dice Fruit, Daz is a veritable living weapon who can turn any part of his body into sharp blades made of tough steel, enabling him to perform deadly moves as well as come unscathed from most attacks.

In Arabasta, Mr 1 proved his combat prowess, giving Roronoa Zoro a really hard time. To beat him, the second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates was forced to evolve his strength, learning to cut steel - a power that is equivalent to Armament Haki.

After his defeat at the hands of Zoro, Daz was jailed in Impel Down. However, he escaped the prison with Crocodile. As the former Warlord's right-hand man, Daz took part with him in the Paramount War and, after they started traveling in the New World, in the establishment of the Cross Guild.

10) Mr 0, aka Crocodile

Crocodile as seen in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To fulfill his "Operation Utopia" plan, Seven Warlords member Crocodile created the Baroque Works organization, gathering many powerful bounty hunters. Crocodile aimed to overthrow Arabasta's legitimate king, Nefertari Cobra, and seize the Ancient Weapon Pluton, which was believed to be hidden in the country.

However, due to his own overconfidence and Luffy's determination, Crocodile ended up beaten by the young pirate. After escaping Impel Down, the Baroque Works member headed to the New World with his right-hand man Daz Bones.

Following the abolition of the system of the Warlords, Crocodile readily contacted the World's Strongest Swordsman, Dracule Mihawk, to form an alliance with him. The two then co-founded the Cross Guild, an organization that the World Government immediately acknowledged as a Yonko-level threat.

With his behavior as a ruthless mastermind, as well as his stylish and refined usage of the Sand-Sand Fruit, Crocodile is among the reasons why many One Piece fans consider the Arabasta arc an iconic part of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece's manga, anime, and live-action, as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.