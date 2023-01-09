Luffy's 10 favourite One Piece characters, ranked

Monkey D. Luffy is the protagonist of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking series. Carefree and fearless, he is a very simple-minded individual who loves to go on adventures without thinking too much about it.

With unwavering determination, Luffy aims to become the King of Pirates. Throughout his journey, he has run into hundreds of people. While some have become his trusted and beloved companions, others are folks who he just can't stand.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1071 and reflects the writer's personal views, which may be subjective.

From Shanks to Blackbeard, Luffy's 10 favorite One Piece characters, ranked from most liked to least

1) Shanks

The straw hat Shanks gave to Luffy inspired the latter in creating his crew (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Shanks is one of the most iconic One Piece characters. A former apprentice in the Roger Pirates, he created his own crew, the Red Hair Pirates, and eventually became one of the Four Emperors.

When Luffy met Shanks, he was so impressed with him and his crew that he decided to become a pirate. At one point, Shanks protected Luffy at the cost of sacrificing his arm.

The former even entrusted him with the straw hat he received from Roger, which instantly became Luffy's most prized possession and inspired him to name his crew. To this day, Luffy idolizes Shanks and respects him as his role model, childhood hero, and the man he wants to resemble and eventually surpass.

2) Portgas D. Ace

Since their childhood, Luffy has always looked up to Ace (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The son of the Pirate King Gol D. Roger, Ace was adopted by Monkey D. Garp, and therefore, he became Luffy's sworn brother. Being one of the most important members of the Whitebeard Pirates, Ace was a prominent outlaw in One Piece's New World.

Despite initially being annoyed at Luffy's behavior, Ace eventually started liking him. As they grew older, they both set sail pursuing their pirate dreams, albeit separately, but Ace always remained protective of his younger brother, while Luffy admired him.

After Ace was captured, Luffy did everything he could to save him. Unfortunately, Ace died during the Paramount War, sacrificing his life to protect his younger brother from Akainu. After suffering a mental breakdown, Luffy decided to continue his adventure to honor his brother's memory.

3) Sabo

The reunion between Luffy and Sabo in Dressrosa was very emotional (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The adoptive brother of Monkey D. Luffy and Portgas D. Ace, Sabo is the number two of the Revolutionary Army. As such, he is Monkey D. Dragon's right-hand man and the army's chief of staff.

Sabo met Luffy and Ace in the Grey Terminal and grew up with them. While Ace was initially harsh on Luffy, Sabo was kind to him from the very beginning. This made their bond very solid from the start.

When they finally reunited in Dressrosa, Luffy broke into tears at the sight of Sabo. This emphasized how much Luffy cares for his remaining sworn brother.

4) Roronoa Zoro

The connection between Luffy and Zoro is based on mutual esteem (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man, and the second strongest individual in the Strawhat Pirates, only below him, therefore acting as the crew's first mate. Despite Zoro being known as a frightening bounty hunter, Luffy immediately appreciated him as a person and wanted to recruit him.

When Zoro first joined Luffy, he made it clear that he would kill him if he ever hindered his dream. However, he soon became sincerely loyal to the latter. In fact, he put his life on the line several times to save his captain in difficult situations.

To Zoro's devotion, Luffy retaliates with complete trust in the former's abilities. Luffy and Zoro are great friends, with a "brother-in-arms" connection. Their bond is the greatest in the crew, making them one of the most appreciated duos within One Piece.

5) Nami

Luffy has a special feeling with Nami (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Nami is the navigator of the Strawhat Pirates. A former subordinate of Arlong, she officially joined Luffy's crew after the latter freed her and her village from the fishman's evil blackmail.

Luffy and Nami are great friends, with a mutual reliance on each other. With the latter being portrayed as One Piece's female heroine, some fans have started speculating that their relationship may evolve into something more.

How romantic the relationship between them is yet to be highlighted, however, there are some hints at their bond possibly developing into a romance. It is certain that Luffy likes Nami more than he usually does other people. Despite his steadfast refusal to share his meal, at one point Luffy shared his food with her.

6) Saint Charlos

Luffy was disgusted by Saint Charlos' behavior (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Saint Charlos is one of the wicked Celestial Dragons. The aristocratic descendants of nineteen of the Twenty Kings who established what is now known as the World Government, Celestial Dragons are the highest nobles in the One Piece world.

Luffy flat out stated that he hates the Celestial Dragons. This began when he witnessed Charlos shooting Hatchan as well as mocking the wounded fishman. Disgusted by the occurrence, Luffy became filled with immense rage.

For this reason, Luffy walked up to Charlos and violently punched him, knocking him out. A testament to his rage, the Strawhats captain willingly attacked Charlos despite knowing that hitting a Celestial Dragon would have caused the intervention of a Marine Admiral.

7) Donquixote Doflamingo

After witnessing his actions, Luffy got mad at Doflamingo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the Donquixote Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords, Doflamingo tyrannically ruled Dressrosa as its illegitimate king until Luffy defeated him in battle. Following the event, Doflamingo was stripped of his Warlord title and imprisoned at Impel Down.

Doflamingo's deeds, which included turning humans into toys, dethroning Rebecca's grandfather, forcing Bellamy to fight him, injuring and almost killing Law, as well as forcing Rebecca to try to kill her own aunt, caught Luffy's attention.

Given Doflamingo's cruelty and manipulation, Luffy came to despise him, to the point where he screamed the Warlord's name out of complete rage. Strongly motivated, Luffy took him down.

8) Kaido

The battle between Kaido and Luffy soon became a fierce confrontation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the Beasts Pirates as well as a former Yonko, Kaido was hailed as the World's Strongest Creature. He made the Wano Country his personal property, driving back Oden and the Red Scabbards who tried to stop him.

Knowing him even before their physical meeting, Luffy hated Kaido for the atrocities he has committed against the people of Wano. Gradually discovering all of his merciless actions, the captain became determined to defeat him.

Kaido not only oppressed the people of Wano, but also threatened the lives of Sanji, Nami, Tama, and other friends of Luffy. Burning with immense anger, he attacked him in a fit of rage, starting their heated battle.

9) Akainu

Luffy will never forgive Akainu, who killed Ace (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Akainu, whose original nome is Sakazuki, is the current Marine Fleet Admiral. Before the time skip, he was one of the three Admirals. Emerging as the winner of a furious fight with fellow Admiral Aokiji, Akainu became the leading figure of the Marines. He is a strict follower of Absolute Justice.

Akainu is the person who murdered Ace. As such, he is one of the people that Luffy despises the most, bearing immense hatred towards him. Moreover, he tried to kill Luffy as well, severely injuring him to the point of leaving him with a scar.

Due to Ace's death, Luffy was sent into shock. Even when he got up, his spirit broke. He strongly hates Akainu despite having never even exchanged words with him. Merely hearing about Akainu was enough for Luffy to have an angry expression on his face.

10) Blackbeard

Sooner or later, Luffy and Blackbeard are destined to clash (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Marshall D. Teach is the only known person in the story of One Piece to wield two Devil Fruits. Better known as "Blackbeard," is also one of the very few people with the initial 'D' in their name. A former member of the Whitebeard Pirates, he is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the Four Emperors.

Luffy first met Blackbeard in Jaya, where they had a disagreement over cherry pie, and have since gone on to become sworn archenemies. The former blames him for the death of Ace. In fact, Blackbeard was the one who captured Ace and sold him to the Marines.

In Impel Down, Luffy met Blackbeard and learnt that he was responsible for Ace's capture. Enraged, Luffy immediately attacked him. After that occurrence, they have yet to meet again. However, they are clearly sworn enemies.

Final thoughts

Luffy's personality makes him a very unpredictable individual (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Luffy is extremely childlike, often behaving to the extremes without taking into account the consequences. However, this mentality doesn't stop him from understanding things in a very personal and spontaneous way.

He usually dislikes people with weak minds or a cowardly nature, especially getting mad at people who tell him that certain things are "impossible", as well as people who betray their comrades. Conversely, he likes people who dream big and give their best effort, even putting their lives on the line.

Unsurprisingly, among the people Luffy likes the most are the pirate who inspired him, his brothers, and his closest companions. Instead, the people Luffy despises more than all are wicked villains with rotten personalities.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : Do you think that Luffy will ever forgive Akainu for what he did to Ace? Yes No 0 votes