One Piece Chapter 1074: Kuma's memories have a shocking connection to Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk's disappearance

Following the incredible reveals made in the previous issue, fans of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series can’t wait for One Piece Chapter 1074’s release. While fans are rightfully focused on the first Gorosei name reveal in the series thus far, the previous installment was truly an incredibly dense one.

Chapter 1074 of One Piece is unlikely to address all existing theories, but there is one that fans anticipate being the main focus. After the disappearance of Jewelry Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk in Chapter 1073, fans expect the next issue to shed light on their whereabouts and the events leading to their disappearance.

A popular theory, which many fans expect to be addressed in One Piece Chapter 1074, suggests a shocking connection between the disappearance of Jewelry Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk, and the memories of Bartholomew Kuma that Bonney uncovered in recent issues. Follow along as this article fully breaks down this potential connection, which many fans expect to be the main focus of One Piece Chapter 1074.

One Piece Chapter 1074 likely to reveal why Dr. Vegapunk locked Kuma’s memories in a separate room

Kuma’s memories and Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk’s disappearance

When fans last saw Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney, the latter was reaching out to touch the tangible form of her father’s memories, while Dr. Vegapunk warned her not to. Following this, the only update fans have received is a brief line in Chapter 1073 which claims that the two have completely disappeared without a trace.

As a result, many fans are theorizing that Kuma’s memories are a part of why the two have disappeared. With all CP0 agents currently accounted for, there are no known parties on Egghead Island who would be otherwise interested in Bonney or Dr. Vegapunk. Furthermore, it seems unlikely for Oda to suddenly introduce a new character as being present on Egghead.

Thus, Kuma’s memories must have played a role in Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk’s disappearance, which fans hope One Piece Chapter 1074 will confirm. However, some fans are questioning how the tangible form of Kuma’s memories could play a role in their disappearance. While still technically speculative, there are some context clues that may indicate what this connection is.

BH LUFFY🐒🧠👒 @BigHeadLuffy #ONEPIECE1073

Where Vegapunk and Bonney went?

Last time we seen them was when Bonney discovered what seemed to be Kuma’s memories. Did touching it transport them somewhere? #ONEPIECE1073 SPOILERSWhere Vegapunk and Bonney went?Last time we seen them was when Bonney discovered what seemed to be Kuma’s memories. Did touching it transport them somewhere? #ONEPIECE1073 #ONEPIECE1073SPOILERS Where Vegapunk and Bonney went?Last time we seen them was when Bonney discovered what seemed to be Kuma’s memories. Did touching it transport them somewhere? https://t.co/MERyr3mHUi

Recent issues reveal that Dr. Vegapunk marked the room containing Kuma's memories with a paw-print symbol for easy identification. The door to the room was also secured with a physical lock, suggesting that Dr. Vegapunk wanted to restrict access to it.

Fans also saw that Dr. Vegapunk pulled these memories from Kuma in a scientific context, seemingly prepping the former Shichibukai for some sort of surgery or experiment. While not specifically stated in this brief retrospective, Dr. Vegapunk could have been performing an experiment specifically on the tangible form of Kuma’s memories, as will hopefully be confirmed in One Piece Chapter 1074.

Combined with Dr. Vegapunk’s incessant warnings to Bonney not to touch Kuma’s memories, it becomes clear that Dr. Vegapunk experimented with this batch of memories. Most likely, he found a way to turn them into a truly visitable world, whether purely through his own science or with the help of Kuma awakening his Paw-Paw Fruit.

BlackHat @HuuReviews @MadMonk453 I got you, tbh I think it’s connected to the possibility of kuma’s powers being able to transport individuals into the memory that he created with his paw powers. It’s gonna be a setup for the Vegapunk/Kuma/Bonney flashback. I expect to see everything with the sorbet kingdom… @MadMonk453 I got you, tbh I think it’s connected to the possibility of kuma’s powers being able to transport individuals into the memory that he created with his paw powers. It’s gonna be a setup for the Vegapunk/Kuma/Bonney flashback. I expect to see everything with the sorbet kingdom…

This would explain how Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk suddenly disappeared, being pulled into the world of Kuma’s memories when the former reached out and touched their tangible form. It’s also likely that their physical bodies, not just consciousnesses, were pulled in as well since Chapter 1073’s narrator specifies that Dr. Vegapunk’s main body “was nowhere to be found.”

The narrator also specifies that “an incident had occurred,” further supporting the idea that some event triggered Kuma’s memories to pull Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk in. As will hopefully be revealed in One Piece Chapter 1074, this trigger was most likely Bonney touching the tangible form of her father’s memories.

In summation

However, this is purely speculative, with no spoiler information currently available for Chapter 1074 due to the series being on break week. While speculative, the evidence certainly suggests that Dr. Vegapunk found some way to turn Kuma’s memories into a visitable time and place, both mentally and physically.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes