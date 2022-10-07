4 One Piece characters that Bartholomew Kuma can beat (and 4 he can’t)

It's been a while since Bartholomew Kuma had a real fight in the One Piece series, but rest assured that he is still a dangerous threat.

Kuma is the only character who has ever defeated the Straw Hat Pirates multiple times by himself. The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi lets him repel anything with his paw-like palms. It doesn't matter if the object is physical or non-physical, Kuma will send people flying at incredible speeds.

The full extent of his powers is yet to be revealed, but certain matchups should have a clear outcome. For the sake of this One Piece article, we will be using Kuma before his Pacifista modifications, since he would still retain his free will.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

4 One Piece characters that wouldn't last long against Kuma

4) Gecko Moria

Moria is an underrated Warlord in the One Piece series. He can take a pair of scissors and steal people's shadows, effectively controlling them in the process. Moria should not be underestimated by any means.

Unfortunately for him, Moria has really let himself go in the past few years. Jinbe had no trouble taking him out with basic attacks back in Marineford.

Keep in mind that Kuma only needs a single hit to win this match. He could easily repel Moria and his shadows by using his Devil Fruit. If someone like Jinbe can easily catch Moria off guard, so can Kuma.

3) Ivankov

Kuma's former revolutionary partner had a good showing back in the Marineford arc. Ivankov was surprisingly able to knock him down with the Hell Wink technique. Kuma also had Pacifista enhancements by this point in One Piece. However, he still managed to get up rather easily.

It's clear that Ivankov can't do much damage here. Of course, it's unknown if there are differences in durability between the old and new Kuma.

The original Kuma would've likely dodged Ivankov's attacks, since he would still have pain sensors by then. Kuma would also be far more intelligent, so he could easily mount a better offense.

2) Jinbe

When discussing the strongest Fish-Men in the One Piece series, Jinbe is right up there with Jack. He is a master of martial arts and can even coat his body with Busoshoku Haki. With that said, Kuma can easily bypass Jinbe's durability by sending him somewhere else.

Jinbe isn't going to have a prolonged fight with Kuma because that's not how the latter operates. Kuma prefers to end his encounters as quickly and effectively as possible. In the end, Jinbe would be taken out with a single hit.

Kuma isn't like most One Piece fighters in this series. He is among the very few characters with potential for battlefield removal.

1) Enel

Enel is a Logia user with the ability to create and control lightning. With that said, back in One Piece Chapter 484, Kuma explicitly stated that his paw attacks move at the speed of light. He can definitely repel any lightning thrown at him. In fact, he can even push back the atmosphere itself.

Kuma has never been shown using Haki, but he can still use his Devil Fruit to repel concepts. Remember, he could hit Perona's ghosts back in Thriller Bark. Kuma should have the means to bypass Logia intangibility.

With that in mind, Kuma can always repel himself to Enel's location, making it seem like he's "teleporting" in the process. He should be able to close the gap with the powerful One Piece villain. It also doesn't help that Enel is overconfident in his abilities, making him prone to mistakes.

Kuma would have a hard time against these One Piece characters

4) Kizaru

With the power of his Logia Devil Fruit, this formidable Admiral can move at the speed of light. His Vivre Card outright states that he can only get hit by the most proficient Kenbunshoku Haki users.

Kizaru is extremely dangerous at both close range and long range combat. He can even physically injure Whitebeard during the Marineford arc. The latter was once considered the strongest man in the One Piece series.

Kuma is known for his quick natural reflexes, but Kizaru may beat him in that regard. The Admiral would be far too annoying to deal with.

3) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk is highly regarded as Shanks' most fierce rival. Kuma is definitely strong, but he was never directly compared to an Emperor. They are the strongest pirates in the One Piece series.

Keep in mind that Shanks might have the most powerful Haki seen in the series, yet Mihawk could still duel with him on equal terms. The world's best swordsman likely has similar Haki. By comparison, Kuma has never been seen using it.

Mihawk should have the natural reflexes to avoid Kuma and deliver some devastating sword attacks. He could easily destroy meteors in the One Piece series, which speaks volumes to his cutting power.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

In the first half of the One Piece series, Luffy was completely defenseless against Kuma. However, the Straw Hat didn't fully master his Devil Fruit or his powerful Haki. That wouldn't happen until the Wano Country arc.

Luffy will likely have to resort to Gear Fifth if he really wants to put down the highly durable Kuma. Not only can Luffy turn his surrounding environment into rubber, he can also fight any way he wants. For example, Luffy can turn into a giant.

Most importantly, the Straw Hat also fully mastered Kenbunshoku Haki. He will need to look into the future if he wants to avoid Kuma's attacks. It only takes a single touch for Luffy to get sent flying in One Piece.

1) Monkey D. Dragon

Narratively speaking, Dragon must be the strongest person in the Revolutionary Army. He is a leader while powerful characters like Sabo and Kuma are merely followers. More importantly, he is also a member of the Monkey family tree. Luffy and Garp are historically known as elite fighters.

Of course, some detractors may say that organization leaders aren't necessarily the strongest. For instance, Spandam is clearly weaker than Rob Lucci back in their CP9 days. However, One Piece makes no attempt to hide this fact.

From a storytelling perspective, it's extremely unlikely that Dragon would lose to Kuma. Whether it's a broken Devil Fruit or highly proficient Haki, Dragon must live up to his reputation as the "World's Worst Criminal." Otherwise, Eiichiro Oda wouldn't have a reason to build him up over the years.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes