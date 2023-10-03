One Piece episode 1079: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1079 is set to release on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the post-Wano wrap-up in full effect, fans are incredibly excited to see what’s next for the series. However, the next installment will come after a slight delay, with the anime series set to take a one-week break to air a recap of the arc.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece episode 1079 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available. However, the installment does have a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1079.

One Piece Episode 1079 set to continue highlighting Momonosuke’s ascent to shogun of Wano

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1079 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, October 15, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The time will vary based on region.

International audiences can stream One Piece episode 1079 on Crunchyroll about 90 minutes after it airs in Japan. Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers. However, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s.

One Piece episode 1079 is set to be released on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, October 14

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, October 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, October 15

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, October 15

Episode 1078 recap

One Piece episode 1078 continued the events of the previous installment, where Hiyori Kozuki and the Akazaya 9 appeared in front of the people of Wano.

Momonosuke emerged from the smoke, revealing his true identity and debuting his fully grown adult form for the first time. He told the people that they were free and that the era of slavery and factory production in Wano had officially come to an end.

The episode then saw Yamato introduce themselves to the rest of the Straw Hat pirates, declaring that they would join the crew. Jinbe countered that until Luffy says so himself, they can’t trust Yamato’s words.

Otama explained that her Devil Fruits’ powers would wear off after a month and that some of the animals would stay and others would leave. Horselina promised to stay with Otama after, with the young girl asking her to be her mother going forward.

Otama then had a flashback to the death of her parents when learning of Momonosuke’s return, remembering when Tenguyama Hitetsu promised that the Kozuki would one day come back. She also remembered Luffy’s promise to make Wano a place where everyone could eat as much as they wanted before he left.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With One Piece episode 1079 set to begin the winddown of the Wano arc, fans have no idea what to expect next. While there’s obviously the matter of Zoro and Luffy’s recovery, as well as some likely bounty updates, viewers are unsure of what else will be the focus of the wrap-up period.

One aspect of the arc that One Piece episode 1079 and future installments will need to address is the location of Kaido’s Road Poneglyph. With the series previously confirming that he was in possession of one, it seems wholly unlikely that the Straw Hats will leave Wano without finding it.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.