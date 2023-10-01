One Piece episode 1078: Momonosuke becomes the shogun, Yamato wants to become a Straw Hat, while Wano celebrates

In One Piece episode 1078, titled He Returns! The Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke, the focus shifts towards the dawn of a new era in Wano. It is a crucial moment for Momonosuke as he prepares to lead and ensure the happiness of his people, who have endured two decades of oppression. The episode is filled with emotions, including bursts of happiness and tears of joy, as everyone can finally embrace their long-awaited freedom.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed the intense battle between Luffy and Kaido come to an end, with Luffy emerging as the victor. This victory was cause for celebration among the members of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance, who had tirelessly fought against two Yonkos during the Raid on Onigashima.

Momonosuke becomes the shogun of Wano in One Piece episode 1078

Momonosuke gives a speech

In One Piece episode 1078, the people of Wano found themselves initially puzzled by the sudden appearance of Denjiro and Hiyori. However, their confusion dissipated when Kin'emon, Kawamatsu, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Raizo, Shinobu, and Kikunojo arrived, making it evident that they were not associated with Kaido. They also realized that the pink dragon they had seen was not Kaido.

At this point, Momonosuke emerged from behind the smokescreen created by the undersea volcanic eruption and revealed his true identity as the son of Kozuki Oden. During his address, Momonosuke declared that the Fire Festival would continue and that everyone was free to do whatever they wanted, drink as much as they wanted, and use the well water for free.

He made it clear that the period of slavery was over and that factories would no longer be permitted to pollute the land. He concluded his speech by asking for everyone's support in ruling the land of Wano.

Yamato wants to join the Straw Hats

Meanwhile in One Piece episode 1078, the Straw Hats were shocked to discover that Yamato was Kaido's son. Yamato claimed that he would join their crew, although Jinbe reminded him that they could not consider him a crewmate until the captain acknowledged him, which was not possible at the time because Luffy was still unconscious.

Tama explained that her power would be canceled in a month, after which some animals would return to normal and others would remain tame to her, depending on what the animals were comfortable with. Horselina expressed her desire to remain with Tama, but the latter requested her that she should no longer serve as a servant, but rather as her mother.

Tama's flashback

The news of Kozuki Momonosuke's return prompted Tama to have flashbacks of how she lost her parents and struggled to survive by weaving and selling hats. She was quite unsuccessful until one day Tenguyama Hitetsu bought one and promised that when the powerful samurai group, the Kozuki, returned, they would overthrow the tyrants. Tama also remembered Luffy's promise to make Wano a place where everyone could eat as much as they wanted before he left.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1077

In the previous episode, after being defeated, Kaido's body sank into Earth's magma. This victory by Luffy brought joy to the samurai, pirates, and their allies. However, the episode also highlighted the sacrifices made by individuals like Toko's father, Yasui, who played a crucial role in the fight for freedom.

Meanwhile, Momonosuke informed Zunesha that he had chosen not to open Wano's borders in order to protect the people. When he later arrived in the Flower Capital to meet his subjects, they were frightened, mistakenly thinking he was Kaido. The episode concluded with the arrival of Hiyori, Denjiro, and others who were prepared to introduce the people to their new shogun.

