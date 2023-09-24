One Piece episode 1077, titled The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!, was released on September 24, 2023. This episode confirms Luffy's victory over the powerful Emperor of the Sea. The two exchanged blows for the last time in the previous episode, where Luffy's new powers proved too much for Kaido.

Thus, after all of the high-octane action scenes, finally there is a sense of calm in the episode, marking the end of Kaido and Orochi's tyrannical rule over Wano. It is now time for everyone to celebrate and adapt to a new era in Wano.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece episode 1077 shows the aftermath of Kaido's death

The raiders rejoice

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1077 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1077 began with Kaido's body crashing through the earth's crust and into the magma below. Yamato arrived just in time to catch Luffy, preventing him from also crashing into the ground.

Further, at this point, the samurai, Zou people, and all the Straw Hat allies began celebrating, as not only had the prophecy been fulfilled, but they had also successfully defeated two Emperors of the Sea.

Chopper's anxiety

Chopper as seen in One Piece episode 1077 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, Chopper was under immense stress as everyone had pushed themselves to their limits and were now seeking his help. He lacked the manpower and medical supplies to assist everyone.

Thankfully, Miyagi and Tristan had searched the castle and collected all available medical supplies, allowing them to start their work.

Toko understands Yasui's sacrifice

Toko and Yasui as seen in One Piece episode 1077 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in the Flower Capital, Toko informed Tenguyama Hitetsu that her father, Yasui, willingly allowed himself to be captured, despite knowing it would lead to his death, which puzzled her. In response, Hitetsu explained that Yasui made this sacrifice so the people of Wano would have a chance to fight.

In a flashback, it was revealed that Toko had consumed a SMILE fruit, causing her to laugh uncontrollably. Initially, Yasui was concerned, but he eventually took a bite of the same fruit to share in his daughter's condition.

Momonosuke announces his decision

Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1077 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1077, after a brief rest, Momonosuke communicated with Zunesha and conveyed his decision not to open Wano's borders. His priority was the safety of Wano's people, and Zunesha respected his decision.

An undersea volcanic eruption

Hiyori as seen in One Piece episode 1077 (Image via Toei Animation)

The Animal Kingdom Pirates, unwilling to accept Kaido's defeat, were prepared to continue the fight. However, a sudden undersea volcanic eruption stopped them.

To reassure the frightened people of Wano, Momonosuke made his appearance, although initially everyone mistook him for Kaido. He clarified his identity as Hiyori, Denjiro, and others emerged from the smoke created by the eruption. The episode came to an end with a shot of Denjiro ready to introduce Wano's new shogun.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1076

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, viewers learned more about Kaido's past and his rise to the rank of the Emperor of Sea.

From a young age, Kaido displayed exceptional strength and fought for the Vodka Kingdom. However, he soon grew disillusioned with the kingdom's submission to the Celestial Dragons. The last straw was when the ruler agreed to trade him to the Navy for a place at the Reverie. Kaido escaped, but not before leaving a trail of defeated navy soldiers and wrecked ships.

At fifteen, he joined the Rocks Pirates, and when they disbanded, he declared war on the nobles. His vision was to create a world where the mighty rule over the weak.

Back in the present day, Kaido was curios about Luffy's goal. Luffy declared that he wanted to create a world where his friends no longer have to go hungry as he delivered a final punch to Kaido that secured his victory.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.