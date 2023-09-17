One Piece episode 1076: Kaido's past is uncovered, Momonosuke relocates Onigashima, and Luffy shares his vision for the world

One Piece episode 1076, titled The World That Luffy Wants!, was released on Sunday, September 17, 2023. This episode primarily delves into the past of Kaido, the formidable captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates, while also contrasting it with his present situation as his reign reaches its conclusion.

The previous episode, in a similar fashion, juxtaposed moments from Orochi's ascent and downfall. This ruthless shogun of Wano had risen to power after joining hands with Kaido and taking his revenge on the Kozuki clan. Ultimately, he met his end at the hands of Hiyori and Denjiro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kaido's journey from the beginning to the end revealed in One Piece episode 1076

Kaido's rise

Ten year old Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1076 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1076, viewers got to learn more about Kaido's past. He was exceptionally strong right from the beginning, and his strength led him to becoming the Emperor of the Sea.

Kaido had started fighting for the Vodka Kingdom when he was just ten years old. However, as he grew older, he discovered that the kingdom struggled to pay the Heavenly Tribute and was forced to constantly wage wars. However, he could not understand why they had to bow to the Celestial Dragons.

Things took a turn when the kingdom's ruler agreed to hand over Kaido to the Navy in exchange for being present in the Reverie. However, Kaido managed to escape but not before beating the navy soldiers to a pulp and wrecking their ship. Interestingly, Kaido allowed himself to be captured multiple times, only to attack the Navy.

Kaido's bounty poster as seen in One Piece episode 1076 (Image via Toei Animation)

At the age of fifteen, while on the pirate island of Fullalead, Kaido encountered Whitebeard, who made him an offer to join the Rocks Pirates. Kaido accepted the offer right away. Their journey brought them to God Valley, where they had a confrontation with Garp, which ultimately led to the Rocks Pirates' downfall.

Following this, Kurozumi Higurashi advised Kaido to use his might to advance in the world, a piece of advice he embraced enthusiastically. Thus, he declared war on all the peace-loving nobles.

The last piece of information from Kaido's past revealed in One Piece episode 1076, was when he told King that he had overheard Yamato discussing Joy Boy, someone for whom Oden wanted to open Wano's borders. Kaido wondered whether this Joy Boy was the same person King was looking for.

Finally, he declared that the person who was going to defeat him would be Joy Boy, something King believed was impossible.

Kaido's fall

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1076 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1076, while the battle between Kaido and Luffy progressed, Kaido revealed his vision to transform the mundane world into one filled with violence. He believed that violence would always prevail, and the weak would inevitably fall.

Further, he saw that the cowardly samurai of Wano had rallied behind Luffy, seeing him as a beacon of hope for their future. However, Kaido was more curious about Luffy's own goal.

As Kaido's Flame Clouds disappeared, Onigashima began to fall. Momonosuke, to Yamato's surprise, was able to create enough Flame Clouds to tie around the floating island, move it out of Luffy and Kaido's way, and safely lower it to the ground, away from the Flower Capital.

In One Piece episode 1076, it was revealed how Luffy had promised Tama, that by the time he departed from Wano, there would be enough to satisfy everyone's hunger. This is also what he wants to achieve for the whole world. Luffy then delivered a powerful punch that sent Kaido crashing to the ground.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1075

Denjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Kaido revealed a new technique called the Flame Dragon Torch, enveloping himself in flames. However, Luffy had learned to use Ryou, which allowed him to throw a punch without making physical contact. This resulted in a fierce clash between Luffy's Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua, creating shockwaves that resonated across Onigashima.

As the samurai started to celebrate Luffy's potential victory, the episode shifted to Orochi and Hiyori's confrontation. Orochi had been cruel to the Kozuki clan, persecuting them with Kaido's support. Following Oden's death, Orochi became the shogun and enforced slavery in Wano. Moreover he fed faulty SMILE fruits to the already suffering people.

In the present, as Orochi was about to attack Hiyori, Denjiro appeared and swiftly beheaded Orochi.

