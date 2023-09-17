One Piece episode 1076: Why did Momonosuke struggle so hard to make Flame Clouds? Explained

One Piece episode 1076 was released earlier this weekend, bringing the conclusion to Luffy and Kaido’s main event match of the Onigashima Raid. With Kaido clearly down and out to a point well beyond getting back up to continue the fight, fans are discussing how great Luffy’s victory is in hindsight.

However, fans aren’t fully pleased with One Piece episode 1076 in its entirety, with many of them unable to get past a certain deus ex machina-like development within. This is, of course, the fact that Momonosuke was able to suddenly summon and manipulate his Flame Clouds just in the nick of time.

Viewers are now curious as to why series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda had Momonosuke struggle greatly before One Piece episode 1076. Realistically, there are two answers to this question, both of which are driven by either the narrative context of the arc overall, or that of Momonosuke’s personal character arc.

One Piece episode 1076’s divine intervention in Momonosuke’s abilities actually indicative of character’s growth

Why Momonosuke struggled so hard, explained

As mentioned above, there are two main reasons why Momonosuke struggled so hard to create his Flame Clouds prior to One Piece episode 1076. Both of them are also related to the narrative elements of the series. The first answer stems from the context of the Wano arc in general and, more specifically, the Onigashima Raid section.

Throughout the entirety of the Wano arc, one of the main overarching plot points has been how desperately the Pirate Ninja Mink Samurai alliance has struggled to set up the raid. In the end, it took the sacrifice of many lives, as well as the culmination of several decade-long schemes and plots by individuals associated with the Kozuki clan.

While One Piece episode 1076 puts a nice, simple bow on the alliance’s victory, the group struggled greatly to get to this point. From the planning stages to now, every step in the raid’s success was constantly jeopardized and at risk of ruining the entire operation. With this in mind, having Momonosuke struggle to stop Onigashima from crashing into the Flower Capital further plays into this jeopardy.

Had Momonosuke not conjured his Flame Clouds at all, the victory would’ve been a pyrrhic one. Everyone on Onigashima and within the Flower Capital would’ve died, costing more Wano citizen lives in the end than it had saved. With this in mind, it makes perfect sense to write Momonosuke as someone struggling to perform arguably the most important task of the entire raid.

The second answer focuses more specifically on Momonosuke’s character arc up to and through One Piece episode 1076. When fans first met Momonosuke, he appeared to be a typical petulant child with no real goals or ideals. However, as time went on, it became clear that Momonosuke was deeply troubled by the death of his parents at Kaido and Orochi’s hands, and that he desperately wanted to avenge them.

Along the way, he constantly doubted himself and his own strength, even after Shinobu had physically aged him up with her Devil Fruit. However, he hadn’t been mentally aged in the process, meaning he was still the same young boy struggling with the role he found himself in and the goals he wanted to achieve. By finally using his Flame Clouds, it shows that he has broken through that barrier, even if his mental age doesn’t match his physical stature yet.

