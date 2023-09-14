One Piece live-action season 2 officially announced by Oda and Netflix

Thursday, September 14, 2023, saw the official Twitter account for the series announce that Netflix has ordered One Piece live-action season 2. The news came from series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda himself. It was announced just two weeks after the series initially premiered.

The news of One Piece live-action season 2 being ordered is incredibly exciting and one of the quickest renewal announcements ever made by Netflix. This speaks to the popularity and success of the adaptational series, confirming beyond a shadow of a doubt that it is a hit live-action anime adaptation.

Oda specifies that while the adventures of the One Piece live-action Straw Hats will continue, it’ll still take quite some time for the second season to be fully ready for release. While Oda specifically mentions the scripts will take time to get ready, this sentiment can also be applied to all other aspects of the second season’s production that need to take place.

One Piece live-action season 2 was announced just two weeks after the first season’s worldwide premiere

Expand Tweet

The announcement video for One Piece live-action season 2 begins with Oda at his desk, writing a brief message in Japanese before answering a live-action Transponder Snail. Oda starts by asking what everyone thought of the first season, saying that people seem to be enjoying it, which makes all the hard work put in genuinely worth it.

Oda thanks both long-time and new fans of the series before sharing that he received the great news that a second season is coming. As mentioned above, he reveals this with the claim that it’ll take a while to get the season ready to release.

He then teases that the Straw Hats will next need a doctor before hanging up the Transponder Snail and ending the video with a sketch of Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hats’ doctor.

Expand Tweet

The video ends shortly after that, once again promoting season 1 of the series and it’s availability on Netflix. While Oda says that the scripts need time to get ready, recent reports have confirmed that the second season is fully written. This slight confusion is most likely either a mistranslation or an error on Oda’s part.

In any case, One Piece live-action season 2 will likely take some time to be released. This is further suggested by comments from various producers and parties involved with the show’s production.

Recently, it's been said that the scripts for season 2 are done. The entire season could be ready to release in roughly a year to 18 months from the time of this article’s writing.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.