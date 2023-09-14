One Piece chapter 1092: Relic from the Ancient Kingdom awakens as Luffy vs Kizaru kicks into Gear 5

One Piece chapter 1092’s unofficial scanlations were released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the issue’s dialogue. While this fan translation isn’t the official release, it is usually typically accurate enough, considering what Shueisha’s translation eventually is, to be reliably discussed as canonical material.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the events of One Piece chapter 1092, which features an update on Bartholomew Kuma’s status as well as the events on Egghead Island. All in all, it’s a very exciting issue which sets up the series for some major reveals and big fights in the near future.

One Piece chapter 1092 brings fans closer to the end of the Egghead Island arc with key developments

One Piece chapter 1092: Kuma’s rampage

Mariejois as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1092 begins with a flashback to a day prior at Mariejois, where Kuma has climbed all the way up to the city. Some soldiers are trying to restrain him, but they are struggling as he tries to break free and go somewhere. Kuma is visibly very badly injured and uses an Ursus Shock to blow away the soldiers and the surrounding area.

Akainu then appears and asks Kuma what he’s doing, more specifically, if he’s picking up where the Revolutionary Army left off. Akainu says that the damage Kuma has done here is unprecedented, while some Celestial Dragons yell at Akainu about dwindling food stocks. They then begin complaining about allowing Kuma to hurt them, ordering him to execute Kuma.

One Piece chapter 1092 sees Akainu say that if they can’t control Kuma, then he has to die. Akainu adds that Kuma was supposed to lose his personality years ago, questioning where a walking corpse like him could have to go. Akainu then uses a hellhound to melt through part of Kuma’s face, also slicing off Kuma’s leg as he runs away. Kuma then uses his Devil Fruit powers to send himself flying before Akainu can finish him off.

Bartholomew Kuma as seen during the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Akainu then remembers when he caught Jewelry Bonney two years ago, warning her that Kuma’s consciousness will never return since he volunteered for the Pacifista project. The flashback ends as Bonney denies this, saying that her father would never offer himself up and leave her behind.

One Piece chapter 1092 then sees the Celestial Dragons yell at Akainu for letting Kuma escape, while he is more focused on where Kuma is going. Akainu comments on how he’s lost his will, his mind, and everything else that made him human, adding that he’s just a puppet now. This is likely all to the effect of questioning what the motivation behind his actions could possibly be.

The issue then returns to Egghead Island, where the Mark III Pacifista are still fighting the Weaponized Sea Beasts. While some Marine ships have been sunk, a majority of the fleet still appears to be intact. The fleet’s main forces, meanwhile, have made landfall on Egghead at the Fabrio-Stratum, and are starting an occupation of the island while Kizaru infiltrates the Labo-Stratum above.

One Piece chapter 1092: Luffy vs Kizaru

Luffy's Snakeman form as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1092 then cuts to Luffy versus Kizaru, where the former is already using Gear 4 Snakeman and clearly panting. Kizaru comments on how he’s evidently the one who took down Kaido, but questions why a pirate like him would want to protect Dr. Vegapunk. In turn, Luffy then asks Kizaru why he wants to kill Dr. Vegapunk.

Kizaru then retreats well beyond the boundaries of Egghead Island itself, while saying that it’s not like he wants to kill Dr. Vegapunk. He adds that he’s known him for a long time, and asks Luffy to please not get in the way while reminding him that speed is power. Kizaru then turns himself into light and races at Luffy, who is blinded by Kizaru’s assault and can’t see him coming.

One Piece chapter 1092 then sees Luffy being sent flying by the kick, going through and bisecting the Vegaforce-01 robot at the waist as Kizaru muses on when Dr. Vegapunk told him it was finished. Luffy continues flying past the Vegaforce-01 into the defense system’s boundary, where he’s seemingly shot at and caught in an explosion.

Franky realizes that this was Luffy as he, Jewelry Bonney, and Vegapunk Lilith crash to the ground. The Thousand Sunny lands safely in front of them, while the wreckage from the robot crashes down all around. Lilith then tells Franky and Bonney to run, trying to warn them of Vegaforce-01’s imminent explosion, which occurs as she calls out to them.

One Piece chapter 1092 then sees Lilith concerned over the Vegaforce, while Franky goes to check on the Sunny. Bonney comments on how Straw Hat was blown away before noticing that Kizaru has approached them. Kizaru comments on how tall Bonney has become, before explaining that he’s here to kill Dr. Vegapunk and that she should stay out of the way since her goal is the same.

Bonney responds by saying that she realized how she should actually be targeting someone else, likely teasing her having discovered something significant within her father’s memories. She then tries to attack Kizaru, but he dodges, adding that he doesn’t want to hurt any more old friends than he has to for this mission.

One Piece chapter 1092 then sees Kizaru kick Bonney like he did with Luffy, also sending her into the Frontier Dome defense system, where she’s attacked with an explosion. An incensed Franky then tries to attack Kizaru with a Radical Beam, but he disappears before Franky can launch the attack. Lilith comments on how Dr. Vegapunk is in danger, prompting Franky to reach out to the control room.

Meanwhile, in the control room, Dr. Vegapunk and the others have cracked York’s code. Dr. Vegapunk then asks Franky what the status of their mission is, which he tries to begin explaining when Kizaru suddenly appears. He tells Dr. Vegapunk that his escape plan has failed, and that his dream robot is far out of reach after what he just did to it.

One Piece chapter 1092 sees Kizaru ask Dr. Vegapunk to please understand, adding that this isn’t an easy mission for him and he doesn’t want to drag it out. However, Luffy bursts through in a Gear 5 giant form at this moment, talking about how Kizaru knocking him through the defense system really hurt as he scoops the Admiral up.

The chapter then ends with the ancient robot, seen earlier in the arc, and its eyes glowing as it hears the Drums of Liberation.

One Piece chapter 1092: In summation

Overall, One Piece chapter 1092 is a very exciting installment for the series, which sets up a thrilling string of chapters ahead. While the immediate future will likely focus on Kizaru versus Luffy and the situation at Egghead Island, an update on Kuma’s status and location is likely to come sometime soon as well.

This may even be interspersed with an update on Akainu, who is now dealing with the ire of several Celestial Dragons at Mariejois. Most likely, this will set up the introduction of the Holy Knights, who will meet with Akainu to discuss Kuma’s latest attack and how he was able to get away.

